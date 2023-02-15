'Bitterly disappointed': Mick McCarthy on Blackpool's defeat to Swansea City and Charlie Patino's red card

Callum Connolly’s own goal condemned the Seasiders to another damaging loss to remain bottom of the Championship.

McCarthy’s men had been dominated in a pitiful first-half where they were fortunate to only be a goal behind at the break.

But, for the second time in a space of a week, Blackpool inexplicably improved after being reduced to 10 men when Charlie Patino was sent off for two yellows – becoming the NINTH red card of a dismal campaign for the Seasiders.

But after Sonny Carey had equalised, the Swans soon restored their lead when Connolly picked out the bottom corner of his own net to give the home side the three points.

The visitors showed bags of character in the dying stages and came agonisingly close to picking up a third straight point, but they were unable to draw level for a second time.

Reflecting on his side’s mixed performance, McCarthy admitted: “It was a difficult first-half for us.

McCarthy applauds the fans at the final whistle

“They played well and we found it difficult to cope with them. We didn’t know whether to press or drop off so we got caught in between two stools.

“They deserved the lead at half-time but in the second-half I thought the lads were great. We started well but we pick up another sending off.

“I’m not going to be too harsh on Charlie. He’s a young lad and he was just a bit rash, but he was trying to win the ball.

“With 10 men we had a right go, got one back and really could have got the second as well because we played well in the second-half. We passed the ball better.

“I was annoyed at half-time, I told them to get the ball down and trust each other with it and when we did that, it was a much better performance.”

McCarthy added: “It could have been 2-2, but it’s not. We’ve not scored.