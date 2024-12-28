Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Seasiders travel to St. Andrew's @ Knighthead Park for an EFL League One fixture.

Blackpool hope to finish the year on a high as they travel to St Andrew's to face Birmingham City in their final EFL League One game of 2025.

The Seasiders suffered a late defeat to Wrexham, losing to a Steven Fletcher penalty despite taking the lead through Ashley Fletcher. Wrexham remain on the tails of Birmingham, who won 2-0 against Burton Albion on Boxing Day.

Steve Bruce faces one of his former clubs who he won promotion to the Premier League with. Blues find themselves top but only by a point with Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham both breathing down their necks.

It's a short space between the Boxing Day games and December 29, so any players with any knocks or niggles won’t have much time to recover. Here’s the latest injury and team news.

Elkan Baggott has endured a tough start to his loan spell with Blackpool. After spending the majority of the season on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the defender sustained a thigh problem. (Image: CameraSport)

Blackpool injury news

CJ Hamilton recently returned to full training, but the manager will take a cautious approach with him. Ideally, he would have been able to play for the under-21s to build up his match fitness but that isn’t possible. Elkan Baggott is similar to Hamilton in that he is now training, but again could do with some minutes under his belt.

Andy Lyons and Jake Beesley are Blackpool’s long-term absentees. Lyons has been out since February with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury but is making progress whilst Beesley damaged his medial ligaments in October against Liverpool. The pair should come into the reckoning come the new year.

Josh Onomah is out for the next couple of weeks because of an abductor muscle issue. The 27-year-old suffered the injury against Reading and his contract is to come to an end next month which is far from ideal as he tries to prove he is worth of a longer stay at Bloomfield Road.

“Unfortunately he’s going to be another two to three weeks,” said Steve Bruce before the Wrexham game.

“It’s frustrating, just as he takes a step forward, he’s injured again. He’s been able to fill in the forward area for us, and give us that little bit of quality at times.

“We’ve got to analyse the whole situation (concerning his future) and see where that takes us, and see what the next few weeks bring. “I know the kid, and unfortunately it’s been a big problem for him trying to stay fit, so I’ll take a balanced approach on it.”

Out: Andy Lyons, Jake Beesley, and Josh Onomah. Doubt: CJ Hamilton and Elkan Baggott.

Keshi Anderson might not feature against Blackpool. He was taken off at half-time in Birmingham City’s most recent match. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Birmingham City injury news

Former Seasiders forward Keshi Anderson is a doubt for the hosts. He complained of fatigue during the win against Burton Albion and was brought off at half-time as a precautionary measure.

Alfons Sampsted and Scott Wright are Birmingham's two other injury concerns. Sampsted suffered an ankle injury whilst playing for Iceland during the November international break whilst former Rangers star Wright has been out with an unspecified injury since mid-October. Both aren't too far away from making a return but an appearance in the New Year looks more likely.

Christoph Klarer is due to return to the side after serving a one game suspension. He picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, which resulted in a one game ban as it was before the 19th match of the campaign.

Out: Alfons Sampsted and Scott Wright. Doubt: Keshi Anderson