Barnsley v Blackpool team news: 8 out and and 4 doubts

Blackpool are back on the road as they make the trip to Barnsley.

Steve Bruce’s men are set for their third League One fixture in seven days after a defeat to Stockport last weekend before a 0-0 draw against Peterborough on Tuesday evening.

Despite picking up just one point out of a possible six from the past week, the Seasiders will be looking to match the performance seen against Crawley two-weeks ago, when they defeated the relegation-threatened Red Devils 3-1.

Blackpool will go into Saturday’s game spirited by Niall Ennis’ achievements this week after he was awarded the League One player of the month for February.

The striker netted three goals in five appearances during the month, beating Birmingham’ Jay Stansfield, Wrexham’s Ollie Rathbone and Reading defender Amadou Mbengue.

Barnsley return to Oakwell off the back of Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to play-off rivals but have been hit by a major injury crisis ahead of the game against Blackpool, according to boss Darrell Clarke.

We’ve taken a look at the injury news ahead of Saturday’s meeting between the two sides.

Barnsley team news

Georgie Gent - out

The wing-back has recently been ruled out for the season after rupturing his achilles tendon.

Jonathan Lewis - out

The January signing sustained a thigh issue at the end of February and has been confirmed to miss a few weeks, according to boss Clarke.

Joe Gauci - out

The Australian keeper sustained a hip injury during the second half of the Tykes’ victory against Rotherham last month and remains sidelined.

Donovan Pines - out

Pines has missed Barnsley’s previous four league games and continues to be missing with a hamstring issue.

Fabio Jalo - out

The 19-year-old has been absent since December after undergoing shoulder surgery and was expected to miss months after the operation.

Barry Cotter - out

After undergoing ankle surgery in January, the defender has been missing since and is expected to remain absent for the majority of the season.

Adam Phillips - doubt

Phillips is very doubtful to feature against the Seasiders after coming off with a strain in midweek.

Josh Earl - doubt

Similarly to Phillips, Earl is also a major doubt for Saturday’s game at Oakwell after picking up a strain against Charlton.

Blackpool team news

Andy Lyons - out

The 24-year-old has been absent for more than a year with an ACL issue but has been in first-team training for the past month. Bruce remains cautious over featuring the defender, who was last seen against Leyton Orient in February 2024.

Tom Bloxham - out

The January arrival continues to be sidelined with a calf injury and speaking ahead of the trip to Barnsley, Bruce insisted Bloxham is still a week away from a possible return to the side.

CJ Hamilton - doubt

The winger picked up an issue in the back of his during Tuesday’s draw against Peterborough and the head coach has admitted if the injury is muscle-related then Hamilton won’t feature. Bruce told the Gazette. ‘We’ve got a bit of a problem with CJ (Hamilton), he’s not 100 percent just yet. It could be muscle again with CJ; if it is then he won’t play.’

Sammy Silvera - doubt

The Middlesbrough loanee picked up a knock in his ankle during the stalemate against the Posh. Bruce revealed the winger had rolled his ankle and will run the rule over Silvera’s fitness before making a decision to feature.

