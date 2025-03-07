Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Barnsley: Four changes from Peterborough United draw

The Seasiders will be looking to get back to winning ways following last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat away to Stockport County and an underwhelming midweek stalemate against Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road.
After experimenting with a wing-back system for the last few games, Steve Bruce is set to return to a 4-4-2 formation for the trip to Oakwell.
Tom Bloxham remains unavailable due to a calf issue, but Odel Offiah should be in contention after missing the Posh meeting due to a knock.
Elsewhere, CJ Hamilton and Sammy Silvera are both doubtful due to injury, with the club still awaiting further information on their respective problems.
Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench to take on Barnsley:
1. Harry Tyrer
Harry Tyrer has made a number of good saves in the Seasiders' last few outings. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
2. Odel Offiah
Odel Offiah should be fit enough to return to the starting line-up after missing the midweek game due to a knock. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington made his return from injury against Peterborough, and put in a solid shift. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
4. Olly Casey
After a rare dip against Stockport, Olly Casey was back to his usual self against the Posh. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob
5. James Husband
After being rested on Tuesday night, James Husband could start at left back against Barnsley - if the Seasiders return to a defensive four. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
6. Rob Apter
A change in formation could offer Rob Apter a way back into the starting XI. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
