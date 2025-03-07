Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Barnsley: Four changes from Peterborough United draw

By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool travel to Oakwell to take on Barnsley this weekend.

The Seasiders will be looking to get back to winning ways following last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat away to Stockport County and an underwhelming midweek stalemate against Peterborough United at Bloomfield Road.

After experimenting with a wing-back system for the last few games, Steve Bruce is set to return to a 4-4-2 formation for the trip to Oakwell.

Tom Bloxham remains unavailable due to a calf issue, but Odel Offiah should be in contention after missing the Posh meeting due to a knock.

Elsewhere, CJ Hamilton and Sammy Silvera are both doubtful due to injury, with the club still awaiting further information on their respective problems.

Here’s our predicted starting XI and bench to take on Barnsley:

Harry Tyrer has made a number of good saves in the Seasiders' last few outings.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer has made a number of good saves in the Seasiders' last few outings. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Odel Offiah should be fit enough to return to the starting line-up after missing the midweek game due to a knock.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah should be fit enough to return to the starting line-up after missing the midweek game due to a knock. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Matthew Pennington made his return from injury against Peterborough, and put in a solid shift.

3. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington made his return from injury against Peterborough, and put in a solid shift. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

After a rare dip against Stockport, Olly Casey was back to his usual self against the Posh.

4. Olly Casey

After a rare dip against Stockport, Olly Casey was back to his usual self against the Posh. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

After being rested on Tuesday night, James Husband could start at left back against Barnsley - if the Seasiders return to a defensive four.

5. James Husband

After being rested on Tuesday night, James Husband could start at left back against Barnsley - if the Seasiders return to a defensive four. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

A change in formation could offer Rob Apter a way back into the starting XI.

6. Rob Apter

A change in formation could offer Rob Apter a way back into the starting XI. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

