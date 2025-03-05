Barnsley face up to nine players out for Blackpool test following new double blow
The Seasiders know all too well what it’s like to be plagued by injury, having had up to 10 players unavailable for a period before Christmas.
Things have eased since, and currently Tom Bloxham is the only player firmly ruled out due to a calf problem.
The attacker could make his return to action in the next week or so, but Saturday’s game in South Yorkshire is set to come too soon.
Meanwhile, Odel Offiah missed Blackpool’s 0-0 stalemate with Peterborough United on Tuesday night after picking up a knock against Stockport County at the weekend.
Following the midweek fixture, head coach Steve Bruce stated that he expected the Brighton & Hove Albion loanee to be back in contention to take on the Tykes.
Barnsley’s current injury problems continue to mount up, with two further players added to their list of doubts after their latest outings.
Both Josh Earl and Adam Phillips were forced off with muscle strains in a 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at the Valley.
The pair join Joe Gauci (hip), Fabio Jalo (shoulder), Barry Cotter (ankle), Jonathan Lewis (thigh), Donovan Pines (hamstring), Georgie Gent (achilles) on the list of those on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, Mael de Gevigney will also be absent on Saturday afternoon as he serves his final game of a three-match ban.
Following the midweek loss in London, Tykes boss Darrell Clarke insisted his side couldn’t use injuries as an excuse.
“It was a frustrating night,” he told the press after the game.
“I thought we played some decent stuff in the first half without that final cutting edge. DKD (Davis Keillor-Dunn) has a great opportunity he works for himself and we concede a goal from an error and everyone could see the problems we had. It is a silly goal we conceded.
“The lads looked a bit leggy with the injury problems we have got and we couldn’t find that equaliser.
“It was an error and you don’t want to come and give a silly goal away and we did that. But the response was good. We huffed and puffed in the second half with mounting problems with one or two things not going right, but we’ll get on with it.
“The boys put their bodies on the line and we are picking up strains and we’ve one or two (new) injuries.
"It looks like a strain with Early and Phillo is the same. The list mounts up, doesn't it, but we cannot become victims with that.”
