Blackpool reportedly have interest in signing Sheffield Wednesday forward Bailey Cadamarteri but face competition to sign him.

According to our friends at The Star, Cadamarteri is of interest to the Seasiders, as well as three other League One teams. Huddersfield Town who were relegated from the Championship last season are interested along with Stockport County and Wrexham who have come up from League Two.

If Cadamarteri were to leave Hillsborough then it would be on loan. He is attracting interest from the Premier League because of his potential, but the Owls would only entertain him leaving temporarily, with the England under-20 international a part of their long-term plans.

It's not just clubs in England that Blackpool will have to compete with for the striker as both Motherwell and Dundee United are considering making a move. Sheffield Wednesday now have a decision to make with their next move crucial in the development of the forward.

The right move needs to be found and that would likely mean a club making promises of him getting regular first-team football. Cadamarteri's future may also hinge on what further business Wednesday do in the transfer market after the signings of Charlie McNeill and Jamal Lowe from Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth.

The 19-year-old has made 26 appearances to date for Wednesday's first-team and has five goals and an assist. He broke in to the team under Danny Rohl, and was entrusted to play a part from the bench during their end of season run in, which saw them survive at the expense of Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town. His emergence in South Yorkshire saw him called up to the Jamaica national team, but he has yet to commit to what country he will represent.