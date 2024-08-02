Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw is slowly returning to full fitness after missing the start of pre-season with a minor knee injury.

After being unable to feature in the games against AFC Fylde, Cadiz CF and West Brom, the 26-year-old featured in the first half of last week’s 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, and played over an hour in Tuesday afternoon’s 3-1 loss against Accrington Stanley.

Grimshaw could pick up his first full 90 minutes of the summer when the Seasiders face Crewe Alexandra at the Mornflake Stadium on Saturday (K.O. 3pm), in what is their final pre-season friendly before the League One opener away to Crawley Town on August 10.

“I’m slowly getting back to it,” he said.

“I just need to mentally get back there and feel good in training, getting that sharpness. Hopefully then I’ll be ready for the first game.

“It was frustrating. You’ve just had a break so you want to get your body right for the season, but I’d rather an injury happen now than during the campaign where I’d have to miss games, so I’m glad it happened at the start.

“It’s been really good this summer, Spain was helpful for us all. Obviously with the new signings, it’s a lot easier to get to know them when you spend every day with them. They’re all gradually working their way in.”