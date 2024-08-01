Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s been plenty going on in League One as the new season quickly approaches.

Blackpool have been in action twice this week, naming two different starting XI’s to take on Accrington Stanley and Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday, with both games ending in 3-1 defeats.

The Seasiders have made five signings this summer, but have not made any further additions since the arrival of Lee Evans at the beginning of July.

Here’s some of the latest stories from League One:

Ex-Leeds United man makes move

Former Leeds United winger Liam McCarron has joined Northampton Town for an undisclosed fee from Stoke City.

The 23-year-old, who started his career with Carlisle United, has penned a one-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months also included in his contract.

After making 20 senior appearances during his time at Brunton Park, McCarron joined Leeds in 2019, but only featured once for the first-team, which was also the case during his time with Stoke.

Birmingham target 19-year-old midfielder

Birmingham City have approached Fulham to take midfielder Luke Harris on loan, according to Sky Sports.

The Wales U21 international spent the second half of last season with Exeter City, where he scored four times in 19 outings.

Peterborough add defender

Peterborough United have announced the signing of Swedish defender Oscar Wallin for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old makes the move to the Weston Homes Stadium on a two-year deal, with an option for an additional 12 months.

He joins Posh from Swedish side Degerfors, who he has made 15 league appearances for in the 2024 season.