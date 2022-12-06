'As we get to January': Blackpool's Reece James addresses his future with loan club Sheffield Wednesday

The left-back is currently on loan with League One promotion chasers Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season.

However, the Seasiders have a recall clause as part of the deal, although this currently appears unlikely with Michael Appleton able to call upon three left-backs in James Husband, Dom Thompson and Luke Garbutt.

Addressing his future, James told our sister paper the Sheffield Star: “For me at the moment, I have to make sure I’m doing everything I can for Sheffield Wednesday.

“That’s where my mind is at, I’m really enjoying my time here and hopefully as we get to January I’ll know a bit more about what’s going on.”

While James is still awaiting clarification on his future, the 29-year-old has made no secret of how much he’s enjoying his time at Hillsborough.

The former Doncaster Rovers man has made 16 appearances for Darren Moore’s side so far this term – even filling in at left-sided centre-half on the odd occasion.

James has made 16 appearances for the Owls so far this season. Picture: Steve Ellis

“Absolutely [he’d be open to staying on in January and beyond]. It’s a great club and I’m really enjoying my time here,” he added.

James’ Blackpool contract has another year to run from the end of this season – with the club holding a further 12-month option beyond that.

He said his parent club have been in contact on occasion and have been keeping half an eye on his progress.

“A little bit, but I’ve been left to it,” he said when asked how much contact he’s had with his parent club.

“They’ve been to watch a couple of the games here and you get feedback from when they’ve watched those.

“But my mind is fully and absolutely focused on Sheffield Wednesday.”

James was Blackpool’s first signing in the summer of 2021 following their promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

The defender was limited to just 19 appearances in all competitions last term though, with 17 of those coming in the league.