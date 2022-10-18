As it happened: Blackpool slump to worrying 3-1 home defeat to Hull City
After the drama of Saturday’s Battle of Bramall Lane, the Seasiders return to Bloomfield Road for the first of back-to-back home games.
Before the big derby against PNE on Saturday, Michael Appleton’s men take on struggling Hull first.
- FT: Blackpool 1-3 Hull
- Seasiders squad at breaking on return to Bloomfield Road
- Struggling Tigers have lost seven of their last eight
Match preview
I know we’re still only in mid-October, but this game feels like a big one tonight.
Blackpool, in 19th, host struggling Hull in 21st.
Despite their lowly position, the Seasiders have performed well in recent weeks, beating Watford, drawing with Sunderland and Sheffield United and losing - somewhat unfortunately - to Norwich City.
Michael Appleton’s side came within seconds of beating the Blades during a fiesty battle at Bramall Lane on Saturday, but the nine men of Blackpool were undone right at the death to draw 3-3.
Blackpool’s squad is being pushed right to the limit at the moment, with five players still out injured and three missing through suspension.
But tonight’s game against a Tigers side that have lost SEVEN of their last eight games provides the Seasiders with a big opportunity to claim three points.
Andy Dawson remains in caretaker charge following the recent sacking of Shota Arveladze.
Tonight’s referee, who will hopefully have a better time of it than David Webb on Saturday, is Josh Smith. The official has handed out 45 yellow cards during his 10 games this season and two reds.
He took charge of two Blackpool games last season, the 2-1 home win against Blackburn Rovers and the controversial 1-1 draw against QPR, when the Seasiders had a clear goal ruled out in front of the TV cameras.
Team news
James Husband could be rushed back a little earlier than initially anticipated tonight to help deal with Blackpool’s injury and suspension crisis.
It was originally thought this game would come too soon for the left-back, who has been sidelined recently with a calf injury.
However, with next to no options in defence, Michael Appleton has confirmed the defender is likely to be on the bench and could feature if required.
Chances are Husband will be needed too, as the returning Rhys Williams is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes having only just returned from a shin injury.
Marvin Ekpiteta and Dom Thompson are both serving one-match suspensions, while Shayne Lavery is missing the first of his three games after Blackpool’s appeal over the striker’s red card was rejected.
Elsewhere, Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined through injury.
Michael Appleton’s pre-match comments
“We just want to make sure we don’t give them the opportunity to build a bit of confidence, so the start of the game is clearly going to be important, we’re aware of that,” Appleton said.
“It’s a dangerous game because of expectations, their form and so on, but we have to have the same mentality and attitude we have shown in the last four games.
“That will be the key, because you find out about players and people in these type of games because your performance levels will naturally improve and be better against the bigger and better teams in the division.
“It’s important you keep those performance levels against the sides that are in and around you.”
Opposition view
“We have to have the belief and mindset to go and put a great performance in,” caretaker boss Andy Dawson said.
“That’s what our input will be over the 24 hours leading up to the game, that we have to go and prepare right and know what’s coming at us from Blackpool.
“It’s not an easy place, Blackpool. It’s many years since we’ve performed there and got a win.
“We have to pick the right team, we have to change the right subs at the right time, but there’s no reason why we can’t get a result and kick on from there.
“Blackpool are a good team though. They’re a really well organised side with a good manager and a good coaching staff.
“It’s a difficult place to go, it really is. I’ve been there many times as a player and as a coach. They will be at it, they will make it really hard for us when they haven’t got the ball, they will be pressing us and have a really high work-rate, so we have to be able to match that before showing the quality we’ve got.”
How will the Seasiders line up?
Blackpool’s squad will be pushed right to the limit for tonight’s clash.
The Seasiders could be without eight players through injury or suspension, with Michael Appleton confirming he’s likely to have only 17 senior first-team players available to him.
Pool are especially stretched in defence, where options are limited across the board.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up against the struggling Tigers...
How Pool line up
How Hull line up
Michael Appleton has made four changes to his depleted Blackpool side for tonight’s pivotal clash against Hull City.
The suspended Dom Thompson, Marvin Ekpiteta and Shayne Lavery all miss out after being shown red cards during the incident-packed 3-3 draw against Sheffield United.
The trio are replaced by Luke Garbutt, who makes his first appearance of the season, the returning Rhys Williams and Theo Corbeanu.
Liam Bridcutt also drops down to the bench as the club continue to manage his fitness, with Callum Wright taking his spot in midfield.
Jordan Gabriel (knee), Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot) all remain sidelined through injury, meaning the Seasiders are without eight players.
They take on a struggling Hull side that have lost seven of their last eight games in the Championship, leaving them just one place above the relegation zone.
A win for Appleton’s side would be most welcome ahead of the big derby encounter against Preston North End on Saturday.