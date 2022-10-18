SUPPORT: Hull City caretaker coach Andy Dawson

“We have to have the belief and mindset to go and put a great performance in,” caretaker boss Andy Dawson said.

“That’s what our input will be over the 24 hours leading up to the game, that we have to go and prepare right and know what’s coming at us from Blackpool.

“It’s not an easy place, Blackpool. It’s many years since we’ve performed there and got a win.

“We have to pick the right team, we have to change the right subs at the right time, but there’s no reason why we can’t get a result and kick on from there.

“Blackpool are a good team though. They’re a really well organised side with a good manager and a good coaching staff.