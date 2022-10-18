Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Hull City clash - photo gallery
Blackpool’s squad will be pushed right to the limit for Wednesday night’s clash against Hull City at Bloomfield Road.
The Seasiders could be without eight players through injury or suspension, with Michael Appleton confirming he’s likely to have only 17 senior first-team players available to him.
Pool are especially stretched in defence, where options are limited across the board.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up against the struggling Tigers tomorrow night...
