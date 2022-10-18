News you can trust since 1873
With five out through injury and a further three possibly suspended, Michael Appleton is desperately short on options

Michael Appleton's predicted Blackpool line-up for Hull City clash - photo gallery

Blackpool’s squad will be pushed right to the limit for Wednesday night’s clash against Hull City at Bloomfield Road.

By Matt Scrafton
4 minutes ago

The Seasiders could be without eight players through injury or suspension, with Michael Appleton confirming he’s likely to have only 17 senior first-team players available to him.

Pool are especially stretched in defence, where options are limited across the board.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders could line up against the struggling Tigers tomorrow night...

1. GK - Chris Maxwell

Maxi is guaranteed to keep his place after a heroic display at Bramall Lane. Likely to wear the captain's armband as well in the absence of Marvin Ekpiteta.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

2. RB - Callum Connolly

The versatile defender/midfielder could have filled in at centre-back had Blackpool had other options to play at right-back.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

3. CB - Rhys Williams

Appleton has revealed Williams isn't fit enough to play the full 90, but he might have no choice but to start him with Marvin Ekpiteta suspended.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

4. CB - Jordan Thorniley

Jud will need to be on top of his game again if Blackpool are going to pick up the three points. His form has been excellent in recent weeks.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

