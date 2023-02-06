News you can trust since 1873
As it happened: 10-man Blackpool salvage dramatic point against Huddersfield Town

Well, this is quite the biggie, isn’t it? Blackpool take on their relegation rivals Huddersfield Town and it’s absolute must-win.

By Matt Scrafton
5 hours ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 10:44pm

Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.

Mick McCarthy takes charge of his first game at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool v Huddersfield Town - live updates

Key Events

  • FT: Blackpool 2-2 Huddersfield
  • Huge six-pointer between two sides in the bottom three
  • Seasiders chasing long-overdue first win since October
  • Mick McCarthy takes charge of first home game on his 64th birthday
Post-match reaction

FULL TIME

FT: Blackpool 2-2 Huddersfield

Jeez, what a breathless game. A point with 10 men, that’ll do. Bags of character on show.

90 - Stoppage time

Five minutes added on.

90 - GOAL BLACKPOOL (2-2)

Blackpool equalise again as Bowler lashes high into the roof of the net!

Now hold on this time!

89 - Saved

Chris Maxwell pushes Anthony Knockaert’s long-range effort behind for a corner.

86 - GOAL HUDDERSFIELD (1-2)

Blackpool are level for all of three minutes.

Josh Koroma with a curling effort into the far corner. Sigh.

84 - GOAL BLACKPOOL! (1-1)

Andy Lyons equalises with a sublime first-time strike for his first goal in tangerine. A lifeline for the 10 men!

74 - Saved

Martyn Waghorn gets a shot off at goal from 18 yards out but Chris Maxwell gets down to make the save.

71 - Change

Josh Bowler replaces CJ Hamilton.

69 - Let off

The dangerous Jack Rudoni flashes a ball across the face of the Blackpool goal but fortunately there’s no-one in Huddersfield colours to turn it home.

BlackpoolHuddersfield Town