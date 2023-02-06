As it happened: 10-man Blackpool salvage dramatic point against Huddersfield Town
Well, this is quite the biggie, isn’t it? Blackpool take on their relegation rivals Huddersfield Town and it’s absolute must-win.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Blackpool v Huddersfield Town - live updates
Key Events
- FT: Blackpool 2-2 Huddersfield
- Huge six-pointer between two sides in the bottom three
- Seasiders chasing long-overdue first win since October
- Mick McCarthy takes charge of first home game on his 64th birthday
FT: Blackpool 2-2 Huddersfield
Jeez, what a breathless game. A point with 10 men, that’ll do. Bags of character on show.
Blackpool equalise again as Bowler lashes high into the roof of the net!
Now hold on this time!
Blackpool are level for all of three minutes.
Josh Koroma with a curling effort into the far corner. Sigh.
Andy Lyons equalises with a sublime first-time strike for his first goal in tangerine. A lifeline for the 10 men!
Martyn Waghorn gets a shot off at goal from 18 yards out but Chris Maxwell gets down to make the save.