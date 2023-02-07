PHOTO GALLERY: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Huddersfield Town in huge six-pointer
Blackpool take on relegation rivals Huddersfield Town tonight in a huge six-pointer at the wrong end of the Championship table.
Mick McCarthy takes charge of his first home game as the Seasiders go in search of a long overdue first win in 12 games.
James Husband is back in the frame after missing Saturday’s defeat to Middlesbrough with a hamstring strain, but Blackpool’s squad is otherwise expected to remain the same.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Huddersfield...
