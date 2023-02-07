News you can trust since 1873
PHOTO GALLERY: How Blackpool are predicted to line-up against Huddersfield Town in huge six-pointer

Blackpool take on relegation rivals Huddersfield Town tonight in a huge six-pointer at the wrong end of the Championship table.

By Matt Scrafton
2 minutes ago

Mick McCarthy takes charge of his first home game as the Seasiders go in search of a long overdue first win in 12 games.

James Husband is back in the frame after missing Saturday’s defeat to Middlesbrough with a hamstring strain, but Blackpool’s squad is otherwise expected to remain the same.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up against Huddersfield...

1. Back among the goals?

The Seasiders continue to rely on Jerry Yates to get the goals

Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

2. GK - Chris Maxwell

Despite conceding three goals on Saturday, the scoreline would have been a lot heavier were it not for Maxwell.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

3. RWB - Andy Lyons

He's enjoyed an impressive start to his Blackpool career, despite the recent results. His set-pieces could certainly play a part.

Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

4. CB - Callum Connolly

Connolly gives natural balance on the right-hand side of their back three, that's if Mick McCarthy keeps that system.

Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

BlackpoolMick McCarthyHuddersfield TownSeasidersJames Husband