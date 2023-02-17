Arsenal's Charlie Patino adds to Blackpool's selection woes for Stoke City test

The midfielder will now miss Saturday’s home clash against Stoke City through suspension after being shown two yellow cards on Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old, already on a booking, crunched into a needless challenge giving referee Geoff Eltringham no option but to show Patino his marching orders – the ninth red card of Blackpool’s season.

Despite Patino’s poor decision-making, head coach Mick McCarthy defended his player after the game.

“We started the second-half well but we pick up another sending off,” he said.

“I’m not going to be too harsh on Charlie. He’s a young lad and he was just a bit rash, but he was trying to win the ball.”

Patino now joins Gary Madine on the naughty list, with the striker still having two games to serve of his four-match suspension.

Patino was sent off for two yellow cards against Swansea on Wednesday night

The striker was handed the ban for the straight red card he was shown during the recent 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town.

But it’s the injury room where Blackpool have the biggest issues, with Charlie Goode, Marvin Ekpiteta, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Keshi Anderson, Shayne Lavery and Jake Beesley all sidelined.

Lewis Fiorini could come back into the reckoning though after playing 45 minutes for the development squad on Wednesday on his return from a hamstring injury.

The Seasiders also welcomed back Jordan Gabriel and Curtis Nelson against Swansea with the defenders coming off the bench late on.

It was an especially significant moment for Gabriel, who has been out with a knee injury since October.

The right-back has had to bide his time after suffering the freak injury while sitting on a stool at home earlier in the campaign.

But now back to full fitness, the 24-year-old will provide competition for Andy Lyons on the right-hand side of Blackpool’s back four.

As for Nelson, he only missed the Rotherham United game with a slight groin strain.

The Seasiders go into the game desperately trying to find a way to get back to winning ways, having not won in the league since October.

