How many games Blackpool's Gary Madine will miss following red card against Huddersfield Town

The striker was shown a straight red card during first-half stoppage-time for an apparent elbow on Terriers defender Tom Lees – the eight dismissal of Blackpool’s season.

Despite trailing 1-0 at the time, Mick McCarthy’s side showed bags of character to fight back with 10 men to salvage a last-gasp 2-2 draw.

This is the second time Madine has been handed a ban this season, having been hit with retrospective action back in August.

The 32-year-old was hit with a three-match ban after cameras spotted him appearing to stamp on Lewis Travis during the 1-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

While the incident wasn’t spotted by the referee at the time, the footage was brought to the FA’s attention who later found him guilty at a disciplinary panel.

Because of that incident, Madine will now serve a four-match ban rather than the customary three for violent conduct.

Graham Scott shows the red to Gary Madine after his apparent elbow

It means he will be missing for the games against Rotherham United, Swansea City, Stoke City and Blackburn.

Madine was also involved in controversy against his former club Cardiff City in December when the Bluebirds felt he ought to have been sent off for an apparent stamp on Perry Ng.

The forward was only shown a yellow card by the referee and later came back to haunt his old side by scoring Blackpool’s equaliser in the 1-1 draw.