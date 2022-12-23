Arsenal to make key decision over the long-term future of Blackpool loanee amid Barcelona interest
Blackpool loanee Charlie Patino looks set to remain an Arsenal player for the foreseeable future.
The 19-year-old is currently on loan with the Seasiders for the remainder of the season, where he has made 18 appearances to date, scoring twice and producing two assists.
But his longer-term future has been left up in the air in recent months, with reports suggesting the midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season.
However, it’s understood the Gunners have an option to activate a two-year extension on the youngster’s contract, something The Athletic have suggested could be triggered as early as this week.
If it’s not done by January, the England Under-20 international is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.
It comes amid reports that Spanish giants Barcelona are keeping tabs on the Blackpool man, although it’s understood they’re far from the only ones eyeing a potential transfer.
While the Watford-born Patino has already represented England from Under-15 to Under-20 level, his father is Spanish. It’s also been claimed Spain have already made attempts to lure him over to play international football for them.
Patino penned his first professional contract in 2020 before making his Arsenal debut last year, scoring against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.
While Patino has been below-par since returning from the World Cup break, the midfielder has otherwise enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Bloomfield Road.
He made himself an instant hero when he scored during the derby win against Preston North End before celebrating by shushing the away end.