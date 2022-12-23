The 19-year-old is currently on loan with the Seasiders for the remainder of the season, where he has made 18 appearances to date, scoring twice and producing two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But his longer-term future has been left up in the air in recent months, with reports suggesting the midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season.

However, it’s understood the Gunners have an option to activate a two-year extension on the youngster’s contract, something The Athletic have suggested could be triggered as early as this week.

If it’s not done by January, the England Under-20 international is free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes amid reports that Spanish giants Barcelona are keeping tabs on the Blackpool man, although it’s understood they’re far from the only ones eyeing a potential transfer.

While the Watford-born Patino has already represented England from Under-15 to Under-20 level, his father is Spanish. It’s also been claimed Spain have already made attempts to lure him over to play international football for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patino has made 18 appearances on loan with Blackpool so far this season

Patino penned his first professional contract in 2020 before making his Arsenal debut last year, scoring against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Patino has been below-par since returning from the World Cup break, the midfielder has otherwise enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Bloomfield Road.