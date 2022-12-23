What Michael Appleton said about Blackpool potentially changing to 4-4-2 for crucial Hull City clash

Pool’s head coach switched things up at the interval against Cardiff City last Saturday with his side trailing 1-0 in South Wales.

Having been distinctly second best in the first 45 minutes, the Seasiders turned things around in the second period, equalising through Gary Madine and even had the odd chance to snatch an unlikely three points.

The more aggressive, on the front foot approach in the 4-4-2 system has prompted calls from supporters to line up with that formation against Hull City on Boxing Day, with many suggesting it’s better suited to Blackpool’s squad of players.

When asked if last weekend’s second-half display has given him something to think about, Appleton told The Gazette: “I think it always does.

“A lot of it comes down to player availability. Have you got the players available? If so, it gives you an opportunity to tinker with one or two things and look at one or two things.

“If come Boxing Day we’ve still got the same players available, which I hope we will do because there’s only a few sessions between now and then, it gives me an opportunity to be a little bit more adaptable.”

Michael Appleton's half-time switch to 4-4-2 paid dividends at Cardiff last week

Appleton has openly admitted 4-3-3 is his favoured formation but he has changed tact already this season, moving to three at the back for two consecutive games earlier in the season.

