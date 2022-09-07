Andy Lyons fully focused on Shamrock Rovers' European adventure before impending Blackpool move

The full-back has agreed a deal to join the Seasiders in January for a rumoured £300,000 fee.

But before then, the 22-year-old still has plenty to look forward to with Stephen Bradley’s side sitting top of the League of Ireland’s Premier Division and aiming for a third successive title.

Not only that, the Hoops have an FAI Cup quarter-final against Derry City to come later this month while they’ve also qualified for the UEFA Conference League.

Lyons will be in action tomorrow night when Bradley’s side take on Swedish outfit Djurgardens in their opening group game. Belgian side Gent and Norway’s Molde also make up the rest of their group.

“It’s a big occasion not only for the club, but for the league as well,” Lyons told the Irish Independent.

“It’s going to be a big test, but it’s where you want to be. The run last year (with Bohemians) was brilliant. The nights at the Aviva were really special.

“With that experience on top of this year, I can say I played in tough games and went away to some difficult countries and played well. It’s definitely put me in good stead.

“It’s a tough group but we have the belief that we’re going to get through it.”

Lyons will join the Seasiders on a three-and-a-half year contract, which includes an option for a further year, following the conclusion of the League of Ireland Premier Division season.

One of the league’s standout players, he has scored eight goals and provided a further six assists in all competitions since signing for the Hoops from Bohemian FC earlier this year.

The full-back’s move comes after weeks of speculation, but Lyons insists he never allowed it to affect his performance levels.

“What happened, happened, I could only control what I did on the pitch,” Lyons added.