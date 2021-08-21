AFC Bournemouth boss: Blackpool draw was a fair outcome

Parker’s players had raced into a 2-0 lead inside 20 minutes at the Vitality Stadium thanks to Dominic Solanke’s double.

However, the Seasiders battled back after the break with two goals in four minutes from James Husband and Jerry Yates ensuring the spoils were shared.

When asked for his thoughts afterwards, Parker said: “Disappointed really. I think the result was probably a fair one.

James Husband scores Blackpool's first goal at AFC Bournemouth

“At 2-0 up and right in the ascendancy, playing some lovely bits, I felt after 35 minutes the game didn’t come to us as much and then, second half, we were poor.

“They get themselves back in the game at 2-1 and were dominant for a large part of that really.

“We go through on goal at 2-0 and, if that goes in, I think it’s a different game.

“The ebbs and flows of a football match today, we just didn’t quite recognise and adapt well to those moments and we need to improve there. There’s massive areas where we need to improve.”

Blackpool had gone into the game looking to bounce back from consecutive home losses against Cardiff City and Coventry City.

For their part, Bournemouth had taken seven points from the opening three matches in their bid to return to the Premier League.

While acknowledging that the Seasiders merited a point, Parker reiterated his young side had plenty of learning to do.

He maintained: “We should win that game today, that game shouldn’t be a draw.

“In saying that, I’m not being disrespectful to Blackpool in any way because they deserved it but we need to be better in those moments.

“We need to deal with those moments better and handle those situations a lot better to see out a result.

“It doesn’t always go your way in the first 30 minutes of the game where, in certain moments in football matches, it changes.

“When it changed today, I just didn’t feel we were good enough. We lacked intensity, in the second half we didn’t play with a real tempo about us and that was a big factor really.”