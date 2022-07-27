'A really good exercise': Michael Appleton's right-hand man pleased with Blackpool's final runout

The Seasiders recovered from a sloppy start to dominate the encounter at Mill Farm, eventually finding the breakthrough through Yates on the stroke of half-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second period was one-way traffic in the main and the visitors eventually got the second goal their play deserved thanks to Lubala’s emphatic finish, his third goal of pre-season.

With Appleton opting to watch the encounter from the stands alongside Brett Gerrity and Ben Mansford, his assistant Kerslake was on press duties at the final whistle.

“It was just a really good exercise,” Kerslake told The Gazette.

“Fylde were a well-organised, strong and aggressive team but towards the end our fitness started to show and we began to open them up a bit. Overall we’re really pleased with how the game went.

David Kerslake, right, was on press duties at Mill Farm last night

“The game was arranged so we could get as many minutes into the lads as possible, particularly the ones who maybe haven't had as much game time in pre-season so far, and it's proved a good exercise for that reason.

“The two goals were excellent, especially the second. Bez’s goal was an exceptional finish.

“CJ did well to set it up too and that’s what we’re looking to see from him, although not so much when Gaz (Madine) is in the team because he’ll need to get more crosses in.

“But otherwise we need him to put the ball in those areas and pick out a pass, which is exactly what he did for Bez who produced a fantastic finish.

“Overall, I think we bossed the majority of the game and deserved the 2-0 win.”

The Seasiders, who begin the 2022/23 Championship campaign with a home clash against Reading on Saturday, won three and lost three of their six friendlies this summer.