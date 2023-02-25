News you can trust since 1873
'A funny game': Paul Ince delivers his verdict on Reading's comfortable victory over Blackpool

Paul Ince was pleased with the way his Reading side manoeuvred a potentially awkward game against a Blackpool side fighting for their lives.

By Matt Scrafton
13 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 6:18pm
The Royals eventually cruised to a 3-1 win on home turf thanks to a Tom Ince double and an Andy Carroll penalty.

Sonny Carey, meanwhile, netted a late consolation for the Seasiders when the game was already over as a contest.

With Mick McCarthy’s men desperately trying to maintain their Championship status, Ince was expecting a tricky encounter but he more than happy with how his side managed the game.

“There were a lot of pleasing aspects,” Ince said.

“The way we passed the ball in the first-half, the chances we created…but I still felt we started the game a little slowly.

“We looked good, created chances, changed the formation. The only disappointing thing is we didn’t kill the game off in the first-half because we had some really good chances.

Reading boss Paul Ince on the touchline

“As we know, 1-0 is never a good scoreline and in the second-half we sat too deep and couldn’t get hold of the ball. It happens.

“We never looked like we were under any pressure though, apart from a few skirmishes.

“People might say we had a bit of good fortune with the first goal, which deflected, but if you don’t shoot you don’t score.

“It was a good start from us and to score early helped.

“Overall it was a very good result. It was a funny game because it was probably the first time we were expected to win, something you don’t associate with Reading.

“Sometimes these can be the most difficult games to play because they’re fighting for their lives and subconsciously we knew that, but to put in that performance I’m very pleased.

“It was disappointing to concede the goal right at the end, the defenders were fuming with that.”

The result means Reading, who have now won 10 of their 16 games this season, move up to 14th place in the table.

Blackpool, meanwhile, stay 23rd, four points adrift of safety with a home clash against league leaders Burnley on the horizon.

