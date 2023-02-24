'Longer than anticipated': Man City loanee opens up on return from long-term injury for Blackpool

The midfielder made his first start since August last Saturday during the 1-0 win against Stoke City.

Having got 45 minutes under his belt playing for the club’s development squad last Wednesday, he was surprisingly thrown straight into Mick McCarthy’s starting line-up just three days later.

The 20-year-old performed well, playing the key pass that led to Ian Poveda’s matchwinner but was brought off at half-time before being completely rested for the midweek game against Blackburn Rovers.

Fiorini hasn’t suffered any adverse effects though and is keen to make up for lost time, starting with the trip to Reading tomorrow.

“I came through it all good,” he said of his return to Tangerine TV.

“It was a bit strange to play the first-half rather than coming back into the squad and be on the bench, but obviously on a personal note it was nice to be out there.

“I’ve recovered well from it and I’m ready to be out there on Saturday.”

Reflecting on his 45 minutes against Stoke, Fiorini added: “I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t expect to start the game so to get the news, I was obviously excited.

“I was a bit uncertain how it was going to go because I’ve been out for so long, but the first 15 minutes were good and I managed to have a hand in the goal as well.

“It was a shame we couldn’t keep the pressure on but with the position we’re in, when we go ahead the instinct is to protect rather than go and get the second.”

It’s been a frustrating loan spell for the Man City man, who only made five appearances before injuring his hamstring against QPR back in August.

The former Lincoln City loanee had initially hoped to return after the World Cup break only to suffer another setback in training.

“It has been difficult,” he said.

“When I first did it a timeline was set and then it felt like it was just getting pushed back further and further for whatever reason.

“Around the World Cup period, I came back, trained for two weeks, felt good and was ready to make my return but then a few days before the return I suffered another setback.

“Fast forward to the middle of February and I still hadn’t played a game, so it’s been a lot longer than anticipated but I’m just happy to be back now.”

While Fiorini feels fit and ready, he admits there’s a big difference between doing it in training and on the frontline in the thick of Championship action.

“It’s completely different,” he said.

“You can train and run as far as you want on a field but until you’re out there in that intensity and environment you never know how fit you truly are.

“I didn’t feel ridiculously unfit or struggling out there, but the longer it goes on the tougher it gets and we were obviously holding on.

“I didn’t want to be the one to make a mistake but you’re obviously tired having not played for so long.

“I understood (coming off at half-time), I’m quite sensible. For the past six months if you had said I’d have been playing 10 minutes I would have taken it. It was just nice to be out there for even 45 minutes.

“I want to build on that now and kick on even more.”

