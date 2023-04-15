'A dream': Stephen Dobbie on taking charge of his first Blackpool home game against Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbie, who played for the club in four separate loan spells, oversaw an improved performance against Luton Town on Easter Monday.

Despite only having one day’s worth of preparation, the Seasiders were the better side during the first-half at Kenilworth Road and deservedly led through Andy Lyons’ first goal of the campaign.

But the game swung in Luton’s favour after they pegged Blackpool back with the last kick of the second-half and dominated the second 45 minutes to run out 3-1 winners.

Attention now swiftly turns to this afternoon for the first of two back-to-back games at Bloomfield Road in the space of just four days.

For Blackpool, who are seven points adrift of safety with just five games remaining, it’s their final chance to produce an unlikely great escape.

Dobbie takes charge of his first home game against Wigan this afternoon

But for Dobbie, he can’t wait to get out there and patrol the dugout in front of what he expects to be a raucous home atmosphere against bottom side Wigan.

“It’s going to be an absolute honour,” he said. “As soon as you start coaching, this is where you want to get to.

“Obviously it’s just interim for the six games just now but walking out and standing in the dugout, it’s the next best thing to playing on the actual pitch.

“It’s obviously a dream. It’s why ex-players get into coaching because it’s the level they want to get to.”

If Blackpool are going to stand any chance of pulling off the great escape, Dobbie knows the home support will be absolutely crucial.

“We need them. I know as a player what they can bring to a 90-minute game,” he said.

“Even when we were 3-1 down against Cardiff, they were out of their seats and cheering the lads on. They could see the lads were attacking and trying to get a goal back.