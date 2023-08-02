Blackpool have been heavily linked with a move for Carlisle United ace Owen Moxon. The former Annan Athletic man played a key role in the Cumbrians’ promotion from League Two last season.

However, their manager Paul Simpson has insisted he is now for sale. He has told their club website: “Our stance is he is not for sale. We want him here for the long-term and the directors want him here for the long-term. There’s no thought of cashing in on him or anything like that.”