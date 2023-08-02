News you can trust since 1873
15 midfielders Blackpool should target including Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Sunderland men - gallery

Blackpool are in the hunt for more additions this summer

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

Blackpool have been heavily linked with a move for Carlisle United ace Owen Moxon. The former Annan Athletic man played a key role in the Cumbrians’ promotion from League Two last season.

However, their manager Paul Simpson has insisted he is now for sale. He has told their club website: “Our stance is he is not for sale. We want him here for the long-term and the directors want him here for the long-term. There’s no thought of cashing in on him or anything like that.”

Here is a look at 15 other midfielders who Blackpool could target before the end of the transfer window....

1. Ryan Woods, Hull

He has been made available for transfer by Hull City. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

2. Luke Amos, free agent

The midfielder is available after leaving QPR.

3. Greg Docherty, Hull

His chances of regular game time with the Tigers are slim next season.

4. Jeando Fuchs, Peterborough

He was put on the transfer list earlier this summer.

5. Lewis Bate, Leeds

The youngster spent time away on loan at Oxford United last season.

6. Liam Walsh, Swansea

It remains to be seen whether he is part of the Swans’ plans.

7. Keanu Baccus, St Mirren

He was at the World Cup last winter with Australia.

8. Matty Longstaff, free agent

Newcastle released him at the end of June.

