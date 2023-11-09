Blackpool are hoping that the Northern Ireland striker can continue his good form against Bolton Wanderers.

Neil Critchley has hailed the importance of Northern Ireland striker Shayne Lavery as he ponders his forward options at Blackpool.

The 24-year-old is hitting form after getting a goal against Bromley in the FA Cup victory last week in addition to his efforts against Cheltenham Town and Fleetwood Town. He now has three goals in his last four matches, and is a selection dilemma for Critchley when naming the team.

Jordan Rhodes - the Tangerines top scorer this season - is one of the first names on the team sheet but there are also other options to consider when thinking of forward options.

Summer signing Kylian Kouassi has come into Critchley's thinking, whilst Jake Beesley could come out from the cold whilst Kyle Joseph will provide another option when he returns from his hamstring injury.

"They're all different and I suppose that's the beauty of having different types of strikers," admitted Critchley, who praised the former Everton youth striker at length.

"I always say it's nice to have different golf clubs in your bag to select the different shot that you need at the right time.

"Shayne is different to Jordan, Kylian, Kyle and Bees."

Lavery started the season well with a brace against Burton Albion on the opening day, but then the goals dried up, and his place in the side wasn't as guaranteed. He's been limited to substitute appearances over the last two months or so, but is now making a case to start, and could line up against Bolton Wanderers at the weekend.

He's a proven goal scorer with 17 goals and three assists in the 85 games he's played for Blackpool, and if they are to beat one of the best teams in the division then they must go on the offensive with their most potent strike force.

"He's more of a play on the left-shoulder and more of a threat in behind," explained Critchley when listing Lavery's strengths.

"He's very lively inside the penalty box. He's a penalty box player. Outside of the box he can certainly stretch defences and get in behind like he did on the break for his first goal against Bromley last week.