Ian Evatt manages against Blackpool on Saturday - and he's fondly remembered for his time at Bloomfield Road.

It's nearly 11-years since Ian Evatt played his last competitive game for Blackpool.

His last competitive game for the club turned out to be a 1-1 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate on November 17, 2012. Steve Davies put the West Country outfit ahead in the 81st minute but Tom Ince in stoppage-time rescued a point for the Tangerines, who were managed by Michael Appleton at the time.

Evatt wouldn't play for the club again, and he would return to his former club Chesterfield after recovering from a long-term injury and was immediately made captain.

He'd go on to spend five-years with the Spirerites and even took caretaker charge of them, before beginning football management properly with Barrow. Saturday's game sees Evatt manage against Blackpool, a club that he has fond memories of.

He helped the club gain promotion to the Premier League with Ian Holoway, and was ever-present in their one and only Premier League campaign, and became their longest-serving player at that point.

There's no room for sentience on Saturday however, as both Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers have the same goal. Both teams want to get out of League One and in to the Championship, having both dabbled in League Two, and have now found themselves as two of the fancied sides to get out of the third tier.

Evatt will fondly be remembered for his time at Bloomfield Road, and he played alongside an array of players. Flick through to see the team that played alongside him in his final game and what they're up to now.

Are you surprised by some of these, and how their careers panned out?

1 . GK: Matt Gilks Gilks will be in the home dugout alongside Ian Evatt, as he is the Trotters' goalkeeping coach. Photo: Tim Keeton/Getty Images) Photo Sales

2 . RB: Ian Evatt The man in question is of course the manager of Saturday's opponents Bolton Wanderers. Photo Sales

3 . LB: Stephen Crainey The left-back that day is now the Under-21’s head coach at Lancashire rivals Wigan Athletic. Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Alex Baptiste He left Blackpool iun 2013 and joined Bolton Wanderers on afree transfer, helping them to promotion from League Two. He last played for Waterford in the second tier of Irish football back in 2022. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo Sales

5 . CB: Craig Cathcart Left Watford this summer and joined KV Kortrijk, but retired just a few weeks into his spell in Belgium. He said: "After much careful consideration, I have made the difficult decision to retire from football. "It was not an easy choice to make, but at this stage of my life I can no longer ignore the fact that my enthusiasm and motivation to play the game is not what it once was." Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo Sales