The latest on Blackpool's injury situation ahead of their EFL League One clash with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)

Neil Critchley admits he's looking forward to the selection headache he could find when several Blackpool players return from their respective injuries.

Several players have had mid-term and long-term injuries to contend with over the last few weeks and months, but fortunately the available players for the Tangerines have held down the fort well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centre-back Jordan Gabriel hasn't played a single minute this season with a knee injury meanwhile Kyle Joseph has been limited to an appearance in the Carabao Cup after sustaining a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Matty Virtue has been out with a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss 10 games. The 26-year-old came back against Reading at the end of September having missed games against Lincoln City and Wycombe Wanderers, but has been sidelined ever since. Virtue's midfield partner Ollie Norburn has also been out with injury, and his presence has been missed at times.

"We're getting closer," said Critchley.

"Because as the days past by it means they're having more training sessions. It's then picking the right game or the right moment when we think they have done enough to be eligible for selection.

Sometimes that might mean they play a development squad game or a couple. It's something that we have to speak about and we've got a game coming up next midweek as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Those players are getting closer all the time and we're hoping that they will boost our numbers and create an either bigger problem for me in the near future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

No specific player names were mentioned, but Ollie Norburn has seemingly been the closest out of those currently sidelined. He's been dealing with a neck problem, and has missed the last six games in all competitions. The 31-year-old hails from Bolton, and an appearance would come as a huge boost, but there's also a midweek match against Morecambe to take in to consideration.

"We're getting closer to some of those players being involved," Critchley added.

"They've had a couple of weeks training now. We've had a busy period in our schedule in the previous few weeks. We've had a free week this week which has meant those players can get some more physical work done and some more training which has been invaluable for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad