Blackpool FC's board responds to criticism over season ticket prices

Blackpool FC’s interim board insists its season ticket prices are “fair and reasonable” following criticism from supporters.

It comes after the season tickets for next season’s 2019/20 campaign went on sale this morning.

Supporters have expressed concern about the price of a season ticket for children aged between five and 16.

Should the child wish to be seated in the new designated Family Stand in the South-West corner, they can do so for £75.

However, for those who wish to sit elsewhere in the ground, a season ticket is priced at the higher price of £149.

Fans have argued the £75 price should apply for children irrespective of where they wish to sit.

Those children aged under five, who get in for free, are permitted to sit elsewhere other than the Family Stand with no extra charge.

Responding to the criticism, Blackpool’s interim board say they believe the season ticket prices “compare favourably” with other clubs in League One.

“We spent much time talking to fan groups and thinking internally about the 2019/20 season ticket policies and pricing,” the board said in a statement.

“The matrix of prices we have announced today is reflective of that work, done over a number of weeks.

“We hope that fans understand that ticket pricing is a careful balancing act and what we give to one group we must take from another. It is therefore difficult to satisfy everyone.

“We are happy that the prices as they now stand are fair and reasonable and compare favourably with other clubs in League One.

“Next season we plan to create a Family Stand which complies with all necessary safeguarding provisions and at the same time provides facilities and food and beverage offerings appropriate for younger children.

“As a result, we do believe that those younger children would be more comfortable and derive more enjoyment from each match if they were sat in that Family Stand.

“Our pricing is designed to actively encourage families with younger children to be in the Family Stand, though they are of course welcome to sit in any other part of the stadium should they so wish.

“To assist fans who might have difficulty in meeting the up-front cost of purchasing season tickets, we will soon be launching a payment plan which will allow the spreading of the cost over a nine-month period.”

The price for a standard adult season ticket is £299, although this is reduced to the early bird price of £269 as long as it’s purchased before the Friday, May 31 deadline.

That applies for everywhere in the ground other than the centre blocks in the West Stand, which will become prime location areas on the halfway line, with tickets starting from £319 for an adult.

A new 17-21 concession category has been created, while the age band for the senior concession charge has been lifted from 60 to 65.

The price of a standard match-day ticket has been reduced from £22 to £20 to fall in line with the '20 is plenty' campaign.

The club has stressed these positive changes would not have been possible without making certain other changes, such as increasing the price of senior concession.

More information regarding the club’s new payment plan option will be announced in due course as a deal with a finance partner is currently being finalised.