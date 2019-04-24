It’s that time of the year where YOU the reader gets the chance to vote for Blackpool’s player of the season.

CLICK HERE: Vote for your Blackpool player of the 2018/19 season



The Seasiders are set to finish in the top half of the League One table for the second season running, with Terry McPhillips’ side already surpassing last season’s tally of 60 points.

Pool recovered from a disastrous start to the campaign, which saw Gary Bowyer hand in his resignation after just one game.

McPhillips initially took over on an interim basis and originally didn’t want the job full-time, but he soon changed his mind.

After an impressive run as temporary boss which saw him lose just once, the former assistant manager was given the job full-time back in September.

Since then, Pool have maintained their position just outside the play-offs for much of the season only to drop away from the top six in recent weeks.

Scoring goals has been a problem for the Seasiders all season, but at the other end of the pitch Blackpool have excelled, keeping 17 clean sheets in the league.

It is therefore no surprise to see four of the shortlisted six players come from Blackpool’s back five, which has performed admirably all campaign.

But what player has been the most impressive this term?

Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton has drawn up a shortlist of six players for you to vote from, which is as follows:

SIX-MAN SHORTLIST

Marc Bola

The left back has enjoyed a fine debut season with the Seasiders after signing on a free transfer last summer. The 21-year-old has made 41 appearances, scoring twice, but has caught the eye with his marauding runs up and down the left flank. He’s also played a leading role in helping Pool keep so many shutouts this season.

Armand Gnanduillet

The striker has enjoyed his most productive season to date this term, leading the club’s scoring charts with 14 goals. Not only has the 27-year-old added more goals to his game, he’s also become a better all-round player, winning more flick-ons, holding the ball up more often and bringing others into play more effectively.

Ben Heneghan

The centre back has been in fine form for the Seasiders on loan from Championship outfit Sheffield United. The 25-year-old was initially a little rusty at the start of the season, something the defender attributed to a lack of game time the previous campaign. But Heneghan has added consistency to his game and quickly became one of the first names on the teamsheet with his brave, last-ditch style of defending.

Mark Howard

Twelve of Blackpool’s 17 clean sheets this season have come with Mark Howard in between the sticks. The 32-year-old is reliable, has the trust and confidence of the back four in front of him and is a great shot stopper. After making 39 appearances this term, the shot stopper’s season was ended early after rupturing his Achilles in the 3-0 defeat at Burton Albion last month.

Jay Spearing

This is Spearing’s first full season with Blackpool and it’s no surprise he’s been one of the club’s most reliable and consistent performers. The captain leads from the front, regularly setting the tone with his quality on the ball as well as the manner in which he clatters into challenges. The 30-year-old has also added goals to his game, finding the back of the net on six occasions this season.

Curtis Tilt

The defender was subject of intense transfer speculation during the summer but, after a move never materialised, he put that disappointment to one side to enjoy yet another fine campaign. The 27-year-old has built up a strong partnership with Ben Heneghan and has caught the eye with the calm and composed manner in which he brings the ball out from defence. The centre back has also scored four times in his 40 appearances, one of which was the stunning overhead kick against Plymouth Argyle.

Readers have until Monday, April 29 to cast their vote, which you can do by clicking here.

The winner will be revealed at the club's end-of-season award's night on Sunday, May 5.