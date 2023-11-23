The latest on Blackpool's injury situation ahead of their EFL League One clash with Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Neil Critchley has revealed that several players are in contention to return for Blackpool ahead of their EFL League One match with Portsmouth this weekend.

The Tangerines face their toughest test yet as they face league leaders Pompey at Fratton Park. John Mousinho's side haven't lost in the league this season, but Critchley could have several players back for selection.

Strikers Kylian Kouassi and Shayne Lavery are the only players that are confirmed to be out of contention. Club captain Ollie Norburn could return after missing two games, whilst Virtue could be considered after recovering from a hamstring injury which has sidelined him for two months.

Right-back Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel followed up his 45-minute cameo against Morecambe in the EFL Trophy with a 60-minute display against Sunderland for the development squad in the week. He may not come into consideration for the weekend, but is continuing to make progress as he pushes for involvement in the league.

Speaking about the injury situation, Critchley said: "Shayne and Kylian are going to be out for a number of weeks with their injuries, but other than that pretty much everyone else is back training.

"Matty Virtue is training, Jordan Gabriel played in a development game at Sunderland on Tuesday and got 60-65 minutes and came through that well, so that's another progression for him.

"Ollie Norburn is desperate to be involved at the weekend and has done bits on the grass. We're not ruling him out yet. Other than Shayne and Kylian everyone else will hopefully come into contention for the squad."

Last week, Jordan Rhodes was 'touch and go' for the win against Shrewsbury Town. The striker did feature, and played 68 minutes against the Shrews, scoring from the penalty spot. The on-loan Huddersfield Town striker has got 10 goals and three assists in 14 games this season, however he might not be fully fit for Saturday, though he is available.

"I wouldn't say that he's 100%," said Critchley about Rhodes.