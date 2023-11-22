Blackpool's potential EFL Trophy opponents and draw details revealed

Blackpool have used the EFL Trophy to give fringe team players an opportunity. The Tangerines topped their group.

The group stage of the 2023/24 EFL Trophy has been completed, and now Blackpool know who they could play in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Blackpool's group was wrapped up last week as they beat Morecambe 2-1 to secure top spot, finishing ahead of Liverpool's under-23's, the Shrimpers and Barrow. Liverpool's age-grade team finished second, as one of five under-21 teams from the Premier League to make it through.

As a reward for finishing top of their group, the Tangerines have earned a home match at Bloomfield Road in the Round of 32. Several members of the first-team squad haven't played at Wembley Stadium, and that was the carrot that Neil Critchley dangled in front of his players at the start of the campaign.

Following the conclusion of the group stage of the competition, the EFL have now released the details of the Bristol Treet Motors Trophy Round of 32 draw. Blackpool are number one in the draw, and it has been ordered into four pots. Blackpool are in Draw A of the Northern section, and alongside Wrexham, Accrington Stanley and Wigan Athletic, they now thave four possible opponents.

Blackpool's potential EFL Trophy opponents

Stockport County

Barnsley

Lincoln City

Burton Albion

Should Blackpool face Stockport, it would be their first competitive match against the Hatters in 18-years. Blackpool have already played Barnsley this season and beat the Tykes 1-0 at Oakwell in the league thanks to a Jordan Rhodes penalty back in September. Lincoln City beat Blackpool 3-0 back in August with Ollie Norburn's sending off compiling the misery after Daniel Mandroiu and Teddy Bishop scored penalty kicks in between Ethan Erahahon's goal. Blackpool faced Burton Albion on the opening day of the campaign, and won 2-0 thanks to a brace from Northern Ireland international Shayne Lavery.

The draw is to take place on Friday, November 24 at 6.30 pm. It will be broadcast on Sky Sports News, and the draw will be conducted by presenter Michelle Owen, who will be accompanied by Clinton Morrison and Jermaine Beckford.

Matches are to take place on the week commencing Monday, December 4. It would be just three days after their FA Cup clash with Forest Green Rovers, and sandwiched in between their league match with Carlisle United.