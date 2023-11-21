Blackpool will have a decision on their hands when one of their youngsters returns from their loan at Robbie Savage's club this summer.

Luke Mariette has appeared for Blackpool in the EFL Trophy this season. The 20-year-old has joined Macclesfield on a season-long loan.

Blackpool have allowed Luke Mariette to join non-league club Macclesfield on a season-long loan.

The move subject to English Football League and Football Association approval will run for the remainder of the campaign, however the Tangerines do have the option to recall him at any time should they wish to do so.

He has played in two of Blackpool's three group stage matches in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy this season. Mariette was also at National League North outfit Southport this term, and made two appearances.

In a brief statement announcing his temporary departure, Blackpool aid: "The Club wishes Luke well for the remainder of the season."

Mariette signed a professional contract with Blackpool in the summer of 2021 and has represented Wales at youth-level. His contract is due to expire with Blackpool in the summer of 2024 according to TransferMarkt, and his loan at Macclesfield could help decide his long-term future.

Mariette could make his debut as soon as tonight. The Silkmen are in league action against Atherton Collieries at Moss Rose tonight. Should the paperwork not go through in time, then Macclesfield play Guiseley at home on Saturday, November 25.

He joins a club that are currently fifth in the Northern Premier Division, which is the seventh tier of English football. They are managed by former Ipswich Town and Hull City defender Alex Bruce who was appointed manager at the end of October. Bruce has Robbie Savage working above him as director of football, and ex-Sunderland and Manchester United defender Phil Bardsley as assistant coach.