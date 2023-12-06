Just under 2,000 Carlisle United fans will descend on to Blackpool's Bloomfield Road this Saturday (December 9).

Bloomfield Road have a sold-out away end on Saturday. Carlisle United are their next opponents. (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Blackpool's away end is to be sold out for a fourth time this season after Carlisle United sold out their allocation more than a week in advance

Carlisle had been given an allocation of 1,997 tickets with reserved seating, and sold out after just over a day after being put on sale. Tickets were sold to Season Ticket holders first, and did not reach general sale. It will be the third largest following to visit Bloomfield Road, having welcomed 2,063 Derby fans and Wigan Athletic who brought 2,047 supporters. Port Vale also brought a three-figure crowd, bringing 1,928 fans however that will be eclipsed on Saturday.

The Cumbrians boast the largest away following this season, having taken 4,407 to Bolton Wanderers. The second largest following was from the Tangerines, who took 4,171 supporters to the same ground. Carlisle's following is impressive given they're in the midst of a relegation battle. Paul Simpson's side are currently 22nd, and have picked up just 15 points from a possible 57. Blackpool are in eighth and are 14 places higher having registered 15 more points than them so far.

Approaching the match, Blackpool were in EFL Trophy action on Tuesday night and defeated Barnsley 2-1 thanks to goals from Owen Dale and Jake Beesley. Carlisle however did not play having been eliminated in the group stages of the competition, and their last match was on Tuesday, November 28 where they lost 5-1 to Reading.