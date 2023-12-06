The scorer usually gets the plaudits - but those who create the goals deserve some credit too. The most creative players in League One have now been revealed.

Goals win you games is the saying, and that's true but they're not all scored on their own. There are several different means in scoring a goal, you could score a penalty or free-kick which is from a dead-ball situation, or you could score in-play.

Perhaps the most common way of scoring is by having someone supply you with a killer through-ball, a well-delivered cross or perhaps a simple pass for a tap-in from just a few-yards out. It all depends on how your team is set-up, and what your manager's favoured style of play is. Some teams want to work the ball right into the box, and make scoring goals easy by scoring from a few-yards out, whilst others may favour using the flanks. The past few years have seen wing-backs become more prevalent in the game, and that means less wingers and more midfielders.

Jordan Rhodes and CJ Hamilton are two Blackpool players that are inside the top 20 for chances created this season. Hamilton is a transfer target for Huddersfield Town, Derby County and QPR respectively, and you can see why given his impact to the team. The wing-back has been ever present in the league this season, and twice this year he's set up two goals in a game. His goal and two assists against Portsmouth last month was a sublime display, and he's quite clearly one of the best attacking players in the division.

Here, according to stats provided by the BBC are the most creative players in League One. As mentioned, two Blackpool players feature but there's also stars from Bolton Wanderers, Leyton Orient and Barnsley.

1 . Stephen Humphreys (Wigan Athletic) Chances created in League One: 12. Assists so far: 3.

2 . Jordan Rhodes (Blackpool) Chances created in League One: 12. Assists so far: 3.

3 . Barry Cotter (Barnsley) Chances created in League One: 12. Assists so far: 3.

4 . Daniel Mandroiu (Lincoln City) Chances created in League One: 13. Assists so far: 3.

5 . Harvey Knibbs (Reading) League One chances created: 14. Assists so far: 3.