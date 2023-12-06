Blackpool came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Barnsley in the EFL Trophy.

Jake Beesley celebrates Blackpool's second goal

Owen Dale’s strike in the early stages of the second half cancelled out John McAtee’s opener to pull the Seasiders level, before Jake Beesley claimed the winner.

Neil Critchley’s side will now progress to the last 16, with the next round taking place on the week commencing January 8.

Improved second half

The Seasiders were a bit slow in the opening 45 minutes, with their transition from defence to attack not being fast enough to trouble Barnsley- who named a strong starting 11.

It took Critchley’s rotated side a bit of time to adapt, but after the break they looked a lot brighter, and started to cause more problems for the visitors.

Albie Morgan epitomised this, with the midfielder full of energy after wasting a few opportunities in the first half.

He helped to drive Blackpool forward, and asked questions from a pretty strong Barnsley side, who dipped in performance as the game went on.

A lot of praise should go to Richard O’Donnell, with the goalkeeper making a number of big saves in key moments of the game.

Dale in the middle

Owen Dale was back in a more central role for the visit of Barnsley, with the 25-year-old playing just behind Jake Beesley up front.

For the majority of the season he’s been utilised in a wing-back role more often that not- but he remains an option through the middle.

He did take some time to adapt, and couldn’t really get into the game in the same way as usual during the first half. It was a similar story for Jensen Weir in his role as well, which left Beesley with limited service.

Following the break, it was the two attacking midfielders that linked up for the equaliser.

Weir got on the end of a good pass from Jordan Gabriel-Lawrence, before playing the ball across the face of goal for Dale to finish. Both players found themselves in the right areas on that occasion, and executed perfectly.

The former Crewe man still looks more at home on the wing, but did his job in his role against the Tykes.

Tough team selection

The late postponement of Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Forest Green Rovers presented Neil Critchley with some selection headaches.

A set plan would’ve been in place this week to provide a number of players with game time, but the late decision to call off the match at the weekend would’ve disrupted that.

The Seasiders made eight changes from their previous outing for the visit of Barnsley, with Marvin Ekpiteta, Dale and Beesley being the only players to keep their places.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel was able to get more minutes under his belt following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Matty Virtue made his return from injury off the bench.