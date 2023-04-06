Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week: YMCA Blacks v St Annes Greens

Both are coming to the end of their second season in the B&DYFL and looking forward to seven-a-side football from September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can reflect on two years of great progress as Greens manager, John Paul Clancy, told The Gazette: “It was a good, competitive game, and everyone passed it round and played good football. My players have improved massively over the two years and are understanding the game a lot better.”

Under-8s' match of the week action between YMCA Blacks and St Annes Greens Pictures: B&DYFL

Blacks boss, James Curtis, added: “There will be more focus on tactical play next season and we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“When we pulled this team together we were still having lockdowns, so there wasn’t much of an outlet for the kids, but we’ve stuck together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams are looking forward to their final games after Easter, then hopefully some summer tournaments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blacks named Saxon as their player of the match and Hunter was the parents’ choice, both showing tremendous progress.

YMCA Blacks Under-8s

John Paul revealed the Greens’ star player: “Phoebe is the only girl on our team and she loves it – she’s more than a match for the boys!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams through to Hogan Plate finals are: Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds and Wyre Junior Diamonds (U8s), West Coast Sports Jets and Wyre Junior Blacks (U9s) and Fleetwood Gym Warriors and Kirkham Junior Blues (U10s).

Thornton Cleveleys Blacks booked their place in the U18 final with victory over Bispham JFF Blades Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Still on course to join them are Clifton Rangers, who won their quarter-final against BJFF Predators on penalties.

St Annes Greens Under-8s

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the U18 league, Yash Passi and Theo Cunliffe both scored twice as FY Academy defeated Thornton Cleveleys Reds to stay top. Poulton Town regained second spot with a 4-2 win at Staining JFC, for whom Callum Wrench-Feehan scored both.