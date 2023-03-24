Blackpool Youth League match of the week: Thornton Cleveleys Lions v St Annes Blacks

Thomas Gardner scored a hat-trick for the Lions, who took an early 2-0 lead but this was a close contest between good footballing sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Sharrocks was the other Lions scorer and proud team manager Lee Morton told The Gazette: “We moved down to the level below St Annes after Christmas and have done really well. It was good to have that challenge against St Annes and it was a tight game.

Under-7s Hogan Cup action between Thornton Cleveleys Lions and St Annes Blacks Picture: B&DYFL

“It has been a season of development. The players are understanding the right time and place to play.”

The Blacks are a mixed team who played their part in a cracking contest. Ryder's close-range finish made the half-time score 2-1 and Ben broke clear to score the final goal of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Glyn Lawson said: “This quarter-final was a credit to grassroots football. It has been a fantastic first season and the players have done really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Annes have three teams in this age group and Glyn says there are enough players for a fourth. Thornton Cleveleys already operate four, including a girls' team.

Thornton Cleveleys Lions Under-7s

Three-goal Thomas took the vote as Lions player of the match and his manager added: “Thomas is very skilful and is our top scorer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louie took the St Annes' award as team boss Glyn explained: “Louie tackled really well, got his shots off and didn't stop running.”

Other winners in the competition were Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds and Blues, while the U7 Hogan Plate semi-finalists are Fleetwood Gym Warriors, Foxhall Hoops, Lytham Junior Blues and Wyre JFC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Progressing at U8 level are CN Marvels, Foxhall Sporting, Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and St Annes Yellows in the Cup, and St Annes Falcon Girls, Thornton Cleveleys Pumas, Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds, YMCA Blacks, South Shore Youth Blacks and Reds, Wyre Junior Diamonds and St Annes Greens in the Plate.

St Annes Blacks Under-7s

Advertisement Hide Ad