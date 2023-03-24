News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Youth League match of the week: Thornton Cleveleys Lions v St Annes Blacks

​​Thornton Cleveleys Lions roared into the semi-finals of the Under-7s Hogan Cup with a 4-2 victory over St Annes Blacks in our Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week.

By Andy Moore
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 2 min read
Thomas Gardner scored a hat-trick for the Lions, who took an early 2-0 lead but this was a close contest between good footballing sides.

George Sharrocks was the other Lions scorer and proud team manager Lee Morton told The Gazette: “We moved down to the level below St Annes after Christmas and have done really well. It was good to have that challenge against St Annes and it was a tight game.

Under-7s Hogan Cup action between Thornton Cleveleys Lions and St Annes Blacks Picture: B&DYFL
“It has been a season of development. The players are understanding the right time and place to play.”

The Blacks are a mixed team who played their part in a cracking contest. Ryder's close-range finish made the half-time score 2-1 and Ben broke clear to score the final goal of the game.

Manager Glyn Lawson said: “This quarter-final was a credit to grassroots football. It has been a fantastic first season and the players have done really well.”

St Annes have three teams in this age group and Glyn says there are enough players for a fourth. Thornton Cleveleys already operate four, including a girls' team.

Thornton Cleveleys Lions Under-7s
Three-goal Thomas took the vote as Lions player of the match and his manager added: “Thomas is very skilful and is our top scorer.”

Louie took the St Annes' award as team boss Glyn explained: “Louie tackled really well, got his shots off and didn't stop running.”

Other winners in the competition were Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds and Blues, while the U7 Hogan Plate semi-finalists are Fleetwood Gym Warriors, Foxhall Hoops, Lytham Junior Blues and Wyre JFC.

Progressing at U8 level are CN Marvels, Foxhall Sporting, Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and St Annes Yellows in the Cup, and St Annes Falcon Girls, Thornton Cleveleys Pumas, Blackpool Wren Rovers Reds, YMCA Blacks, South Shore Youth Blacks and Reds, Wyre Junior Diamonds and St Annes Greens in the Plate.

St Annes Blacks Under-7s
The final four in the U10 Cup are Fylde Coast Soccer Messis, Kirkham Junior Reds, Lytham Junior Jaguars and Foxhall Hoops. Thornton Cleveleys Blacks, Lytham JFC and BJFF Blades Blues are U18 Plate semi-finalists.

