Blackpool Youth League match of the week: West Coast Sports Jets v FC Rangers

​​West Coast Sports Jets won through to the semi-finals of the Under-9s’ Hogan Plate but were made to work hard by FC Rangers in our Blackpool and District Youth League match of the week.

By Andy Moore
Published 30th Mar 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:33 BST
Blackpool Youth League match of the week: Thornton Cleveleys Lions v St Annes Bl...

The Jets ran out 4-0 winners to earn a meeting with Wyre Diamonds in the last four this Saturday, though Rangers restricted them to one goal in the first half.

It was left-winger Oscar Shorrocks who broke the deadlock, his excellent shot from the edge of the area going in off the crossbar.

Under-9 ​Hogan Plate quarter-final action between West Coast Sports Jets and FC Rangers
Under-9 ​Hogan Plate quarter-final action between West Coast Sports Jets and FC Rangers
Under-9 ​Hogan Plate quarter-final action between West Coast Sports Jets and FC Rangers
West Coast pulled clear after the break as DJ and Adrian Kalearczyk both netted from similar range.

Completing the scoring in style was Reggie Davis-Jones with a free-kick from the left.

Rangers manager Steve Royle told The Gazette: “I thought we edged it until half-time but the Jets are a good team, who know how to pass the ball. We are an improving side and everybody did what they were asked.”

Jets boss Steve Shorrocks said: “It was pretty close in the first half and both teams had chances but we are playing really good football.”

West Coast Sports Jets Under-9s
West Coast Sports Jets Under-9s
West Coast Sports Jets Under-9s

Shorrocks took charge of the side last summer and added: “We have half a dozen new players this season but it’s all coming together now.”

This is Royle and Rangers’ second season together and he said: “It’s starting to click and hopefully we’ll be stronger next season.”

Goalscorer Oscar was the Jets’ player of the match, switching play with some brilliant passing, while strong centre-back Miles was the Rangers choice.

A very close Hogan Cup Under-18 semi-final saw Poulton Town defeat FY Academy 8-7 on penalties after a 3-3 draw. Scorers for FY were Yash Passi, Dan Valentine and Rupert Twitchett, and for Town, Fin Marsh (2) and Thomas Powl.

FC Rangers Under-9s
FC Rangers Under-9s
FC Rangers Under-9s
Poulton’s opponents in the final will be Bispham JFF Blades Whites, who defeated Staining JFC 4-2 thanks to goals from Kian Atkinson, Jack Murphy and Jenson Sharp (2). Reuban Williams scored both for Staining.

Seven other teams won through to Hogan Cup finals last weekend: Blackpool Wren Rovers Blues (Under-7s), St Annes Yellows and Foxhall Sporting (U8), YMCA Blacks and Foxhall JFC (U9), and Kirkham Junior Reds and Lytham Junior Jaguars (U10). Fleetwood Gym Warriors and Wyre Academy will contest the U7 Plate final.

