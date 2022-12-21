The Under-7s’ Christmas Festival, cancelled the previous weekend because of the wintry weather, went ahead on Saturday and the teams enjoyed this final event before the Christmas break, with plenty of great football played and superb goalkeeping too.

All the children showed how much they have developed over the first phase of the season and how much fun they have playing football with their friends.

A festive montage from the Blackpool and District Youth League Under-7s Christmas festival Picture: B&DYFL

Organisers were delighted to hear all the positive comments about this special morning of football. The league looks forward to welcoming all the teams back in the New Year.

B&DYFL wishes all players, parents and everyone involved a very happy Christmas and a prosperous 2023.

The Gazette wishes to thank the league, and particularly Karen Tebbutt, for the ongoing support with our match of the week feature.