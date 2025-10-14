B&DYFL match of the week: West Coast Sports Falcons v CN Sports Eagles

West Coast Sports Falcons and CN Sports Eagles produced an excellent U8s match Photo: Karen Tebbutt

Two of the Blackpool and District Youth Football League’s newer teams showed what rapid progress they have made in a short time in an excellent under-eights’ match of the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home side West Coast Sports Falcons only formed over the summer, while visitors CN Sports Eagles are not yet a year old after joining the league midway through last season.

Falcons manager Jason Nuttall explained: “We had one under-sevens team last season, the Lions, but we ended up with too many players and so we formed a second team, the Falcons, for this season. The players have adapted straight away and the season is going really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finbar O’Mahoney’s Eagles side first featured in our match of the week in April and he revealed: “We’ve made big steps forward since then. We only formed last November, so this is our first full season.

West Coast Sports Falcons and CN Sports Eagles showed their rapid progress Photo: Karen Tebbutt

“A few of last season’s players have moved away and we have new recruits, but we are really moving in the right direction.”

Saturday’s match was proof of that and Finbar added: “We had a tough match and the Falcons put on a great display. We want to keep making progress all the time.

“The players are enjoying becoming better friends and we hope to keep building.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Coast Sports Falcons and CN Sports Eagles are two of the B&DYFL's newer teams Photo: Karen Tebbutt

Falcons boss Jason said: “It was a fantastic game, played in a good spirit, and all the players enjoyed it which is what it’s all about. They all came off smiling and it was a really good game to be involved in.

“These players have the potential to go really far and, in their first season together, I could not ask any more of them.

“They have all listened, they play in the right way and come off the pitch happy.”

Zane was the Falcons’ player of the match and Jason added: “Zane is a workhorse and he covers every inch of the pitch, but we could have given the player of the match to anybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Coast Sports Falcons and CN Sports Eagles played last weekend Photo: Karen Tebbutt

“We also give a medal to the opposition player of the match and that went to Sienna.”

Finbar agreed that Sienna was outstanding on her debut as was fellow new arrival Riley in goal.

Cole gave a solid defensive display, Joe ran from box to box – making lots of tackles – and Jacob continues to improve week by week, though the Eagles’ player of the match was Renzo following an unforgettable strike from his own half.

Both team bosses gave special mention to their fellow coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CN Sports Eagles team Photo: Karen Tebbutt

“Jonathan also coaches and works so hard,” added Jason. “I’m in my third season coaching at the club, having started with the under-16s, and hopefully I’ll stick with this team for the next 10 years!”

Finbar added: “Mark and myself have been joined in the coaching set-up this season by Sarah.

“She’s a teacher and it’s very good to have a teacher when you are coaching under-eight boys!”