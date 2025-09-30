B&DYFL match of the week: FC Rangers v Layton Junior Pinks

FC Rangers took on Layton Junior Pinks last weekend Photo: Karen Tebbutt

Two new teams playing their first season in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League showed the excellent progress they are making in our match of the week.

Mixed team FC Rangers U9s took on Layton Junior Pinks U10s, an all-girls side playing a year down in the league.

Rangers manager Mckenzie Singleton told The Gazette: “It was a very good game and very enjoyable to watch.

“Our team was only formed in February and they have made huge progress in a short space of time.

FC Rangers and Layton Junior Pinks are playing their first season in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League Photo: Karen Tebbutt

“It really has snowballed since we started. This isn’t competitive football – it’s all about development and having fun – but they have come on in leaps and bounds and I’m massively proud of them.”

Pinks manager Jade Andrews is just as proud of her players and said: “We started the season late and this was only our second game.

“It was a good game of passing and moving. The players are extremely polite on the field and all good friends off it.

The FC Rangers line-up last weekend Photo: Karen Tebbutt

“The way they celebrate together is heartfelt and we have wholehearted support from the parents.”

The rise of the Pinks continues the growth of girls’ football at Layton Juniors as Jade explains: “This is the fourth girls’ team we now have in different age groups.

“I’ve run the girls’ section for four years and it’s grown so much. When my daughter started to play at U8s level, there weren’t many teams around here for girls.

“The Lionesses in the 2022 Euros really spurred it on and now we have 30-40 players across the four teams.”

The Layton Junior Pinks team Photo: Karen Tebbutt

In Mckenzie’s case, this FC Rangers team is helping him to develop as well as the players.

“I’m studying for a degree in sports coaching and want to coach professionally,” he adds. “This was a great opportunity for me to take on a new team.”

The coach’s player of the match for Rangers was Arthur, who joined the team quite late but has made amazing strides forward.

“Arthur’s a very good team player, who puts in non-stop effort,” says Mckenzie.

The FC Rangers and Layton Junior Pinks players showed their progress Photo: Karen Tebbutt

The parents’ choice was Riley, another player improving quickly.

“Riley is a very popular player, always respectful, always wanting the ball and always motivating his teammates,” says his manager.

The Pinks also nominated two outstanding individuals, with ‘pocket rocket’ Thea the coaches’ player of the match for her boundless energy.

The players’ star player was Melody, whose sheer determination paid off.