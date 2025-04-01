CN Sports Eagles and FC Rangers have also formed new friendships in their first season Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Two under-sevens teams who have thoroughly enjoyed their first season in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League are in no hurry to see it end.

It’s only half a season in the case of CN Sports Eagles, who joined the competition in December.

However, they have made up for lost time and played their part in a cracking contest away to FC Rangers in our match of the week.

Rangers manager Kathryn Borysiewicz told The Gazette: “It was a really good, close game, with lots of goals and action at both ends.

CN Sports Eagles and FC Rangers provided an excellent match Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We’ve had a really good season. A few of the players started last season, when they turned six, but this team only came together over the summer, ready to start playing in September.

“We’ve had the same players since the start of September and they are a real team. Apart from a few weather cancellations, they have played every week.”

Eagles boss Finbar O’Mahoney added: “It was a great game and the best match we have had so far. It was really competitive from the start.

The FC Rangers squad Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We’re a new team and only joined the league mid-season, so we are finding our feet but improving week by week. These players have come a long way in a short time.”

Friendships are developing at the same time as skills, as Kathryn explained: “They all care for each other, which is the nice thing. They all celebrate when one of their teammates scores.

“Only a couple of them go to the same school, so they have formed friendships through football and that’s great.

“We have very supportive parents too, who cheer them on whatever the result.”

The CN Sports Eagles players Picture: Karen Tebbutt

It’s a similar story at the Eagles and Finbar added: “The season carries on until mid to late May and a lot of the players have become really good friends.

“Arthur is an excellent defender, and Sebastian is doing really well as a striker and Joe in goal – and we have a new recruit in Renzo, who has been a great addition.”

If this is a new experience for the players, the same applies to the managers.

Kathryn said: “I’ve played football for much of my life but I’m new to coaching.

CN Sports Eagles and FC Rangers served up lots of goals and action at both ends Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“Liv coaches the team with me and we have Harris volunteering with us, who is only 14 and doing his Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.”

It’s a team effort at the Eagles too as Finbar revealed: “I’d never coached before but myself and Mark – another of the dads – got involved in the junior sessions and were looking to go to the next stage.

“We’d never managed a sports team before but we’re really enjoying it and I’ve a feeling Pep Guardiola is in trouble!”

Finbar revealed that Luca was his team’s player of the week for his amazing dribbling and attacking prowess.

For FC Rangers, goal-grabbing Matthew was the parents’ player of the match and the hard-working Alfie was the managers’ choice for his consistency in goal and in defence.