Foxhall Hoops and Kirkham Junior Yellows played out a hard-fought B&DYFL contest Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Two teams preparing for nine-a-side football next season are enjoying their final games of seven-a-side in the Blackpool and District Youth League and provided an entertaining match of the week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

U10 teams Foxhall Hoops and Kirkham Junior Yellows played out a hard-fought contest and both have an eye on next season.

Hoops manager Jack Halpin told The Gazette: “It was a good game and we rode our luck early on, but the lads and lady dug deep and played some good football. The first half was end-to-end but we gained more control in the second.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkham manager John Jenkinson added: “We didn’t play at our best and we have had better games but it has been a very good season, particularly since Christmas.

Foxhall Hoops and Kirkham Junior Yellows are preparing for nine-a-side football next season Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We thought we might have moved up but we’ve stayed in the same division and we’ve done well.”

The Hoops are moving in the right direction too as a mixed campaign nears its end.

Jack explained: “It has been a bit of a stop-start season. We reached the Hogan Plate final last season and hoped to build on that but, with players leaving, we lost a bit of confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foxhall Hoops and Kirkham Junior Yellows' U10s have an eye on next season Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We found ourselves going backwards a little instead of forwards but, in the last few games, we’ve looked like the Hoops of old and the players have been getting the rewards for their efforts.”

As one of several U10 teams within the Kirkham Juniors set-up, the Yellows are well equipped to meet the challenge of bigger teams and bigger pitches next season.

John said: “We’re looking to train some more players up for next season. We did lose some players but managed to get a few more in and we’re trying to build it up.”

Hoops boss Jack added: “We’ve had a few games of nine-a-side already and looked decent, so hopefully we’ll have a good summer to get ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foxhall Hoops and Kirkham Junior Yellows are enjoying their final games of seven-a-side Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“I’ve been running the team since under-sevens. I’ve formed a bond with the side and want to keep it going.”

An outstanding piece of skill sealed the Foxhall player of the match award for Jake.

Goalkeeper Reggie was the Kirkham choice after making some fine saves and clearance kicks.

Manager John added: “Reggie isn’t our regular goalkeeper and this was the first time he’s played there since Christmas, but he did really well.”