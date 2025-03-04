Throughout all the ups and downs of their first year in the Blackpool and District Youth League, the under-sevens teams in our match of the week share a common goal – to keep the smiles on their faces all season long.

The West Coast Lions and St Annes Vipers did just that when they met at the Lions’ Lytham St Annes High School base on Saturday.

Lions manager Adam Croft told the Gazette: “It was a good game of football from both sides. In this first season, the main thing is to enjoy themselves and walk away with a smile on their faces regardless of results.

“It's been an up-and-down season, with good days and trickier ones, but the players are learning all the way. They are learning from their mistakes and rectifying them.”

West Coast Lions and St Annes Vipers met in the B&DYFL last weekend Picture: Karen Tebbutt

It was a similar message from Vipers manager Ian Swift, who said: “While improving skills is important, the key focus has always been on having fun and enjoying the game.

“The team spirit has been fantastic, with every player giving their best and showing great enthusiasm.

“They are learning that football is not just about individual ability but also about teamwork, communication and working hard for each other.

The West Coast Lions squad Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“They played some nice football, getting forward quickly, with some great pass-and-move play. Just as important was the effort they put in to run back to defend.”

Both sides have come a long way in a short time as Adam said: “This team started training in spring last year and played its first matches over the summer building up to this season.

“They are still at the start of their football journey and are developing really well.”

Ian added: “The Vipers have come a long way in their first season, showing great progress individually and as a team.

West Coast Lions and St Annes Vipers played at Lytham St Annes High School Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“From their first training sessions to now, the players have worked hard to develop their football skills.

“They have also been learning the importance of positioning, understanding the different roles on the pitch and how to support each other in games.”

Oscar was named the Lions’ player of the match for his enthusiasm and love of the game, volunteering to go in goal to help his team.

Vipers’ player of the match Ilias also went in goal for part of the game, showing great concentration, and was also to the fore in the first half with his battling display and assists.