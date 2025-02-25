Two under-nines teams rebuilding after big changes showed what fine progress they are making in our Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week.

FC Rangers Blacks and TM Sports provided an entertaining contest and are developing well with more stability off the field.

Rangers manager Rebecca Brownwood told The Gazette: “It was the second time we’ve played TM Sports and they have been good games to watch.

“We’ve had a lot of change with different coaching teams. We’re a new coaching staff – I only came in over the last two months – and it’s a lot better this season.”

FC Rangers Blacks and TM Sports are developing well Picture: Karen Tebbutt

TM Sports hope to be back to full fitness soon after illness left them with only six players on Saturday.

Neil Truby’s side know all about recoveries, having reformed after Christmas after being forced to fold at the start of the season.

Neil said: “The club has only been established for two years and we had to fold the under-nines after losing players over the summer.

FC Rangers Blacks and TM Sports met last weekend Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We’ve built the team back up, picked up some players and rejoined for phase two of the season.”

The Blacks team was formed by merging last season’s two under-eights sides.

Rebecca added: “We have added some new players to last season’s.

“I hadn’t managed before but my nephew plays in the team and I got involved.

The TM Sports line-up Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“It’s going well and we’re looking forward to the Hogan Cup this weekend.”

TM Sports have also welcomed new additions as Neil explained: “We have a core of four players who would have been with us in phase one and we’ve added another four.

“We are just trying to recruit a few more so we have cover. We have a good little team, who are close-knit and working well together.

“We are sharing facilities at St Annes FC until we get ourselves sorted. We are working with the league to try to find a permanent home.”

FC Rangers Blacks and TM Sports provided an entertaining B&DYFL contest Picture: Karen Tebbutt

TM Sports is a family club in the fullest sense: Neil runs teams at various age groups with his wife and other family members.

Lucas was their player of the match against FC Rangers, while Padraig was the parents’ choice.

Neil added: “Lucas is developing well in his first season. He started in goal and is trying new positions. He enjoys learning the different roles.”

For the Blacks, Kaiden was named manager’s player of the match for his never-ending drive, getting up and down the pitch.

The parents’ choice was Tommy, who moved back from his usual midfield role into defence.