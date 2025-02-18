Football will get a whole lot bigger for U10 teams Wyre Junior Diamonds and Fylde Coast Soccer Cruyffs next season – but they have the rest of this campaign to enjoy first.

The step up to U11s football will mean bigger teams – moving from seven-a-side to nine – as well as bigger pitches, goals and challenges; not least getting to grips with the offside law.

There is plenty of time for all that – and plenty of challenges in the here and now during phase three of their season in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League.

The Diamonds and Cruyffs played out an exciting game in Preesall and Megan Illingworth, manager of the Wyre hosts, told The Gazette: “It was an end-to-end game, with lots of opportunities, and it was nice to see everyone smiling and getting stuck in.

The Wyre Junior Diamonds squad Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We’ve had a bit of a mixed season and it’s been about getting all the players gelled – we’ve got a couple of new players this season.”

Cruyffs manager James McIlwrath added: “This was a good, challenging game for the boys and the attitude of all of them was great.

“We have gone up a level for phase three and are now coming up against tougher sides.

Wyre Junior Diamonds and Fylde Coast Soccer Cruyffs are in phase three of their under-10s season Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We aren’t scoring as many goals but are still having some success. It’s a positive experience and the players are all enjoying it.”

This is only the Cruyffs’ second full season in the league and they are enjoying the journey as James explained: “We had our first full season as under-nines, having joined at the back end of the previous season.

“I took charge during the course of last season, working alongside coaches Harry and Lee.

“I’m new to it but Fylde Coast Soccer put me through my coaching badges and the three of us work well as a team.

Wyre Junior Diamonds and Fylde Coast Soccer Cruyffs put on an exciting B&DYFL match Picture: Karen Tebbutt

”We’ve only added one player this season, so there’s a good stability to the squad.”

Diamonds boss Megan, meanwhile, has a strong sporting background.

“I’m a former Blackpool FC player and PE teacher,” she explains.

“I approached Wyre Juniors to take this team on as under-sevens and the majority of the players have been here from the start.

Wyre Junior Diamonds and Fylde Coast Soccer Cruyffs met at Preesall Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“I decided to hang up my boots and focus my efforts on the team, and we’ve had new players join each year.”

Megan may no longer be part of the Blackpool FC set-up but she was back at Bloomfield Road when her team won the Hogan Plate as under-eights.

Besides a player of the match, the Diamonds also nominate a player of the week to recognise efforts in training and behind the scenes.

“Lily was our player of the week and Arthur the player of the match,” added Megan, “both for their sheer effort and determination to put everything into their football.”

Teddy was voted Cruyffs’ player of the match by the team’s coaches, while the parents’ award went to the whole team.