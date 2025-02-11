New side Lytham Junior Maroons and rising team Poulton Town Leopards showed their progress in our Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week.

Both sides have been promoted in the under-sevens’ competition and their team bosses told us how much they are enjoying the “learning curve”.

The Maroons only joined the league last month and coach Daniel Holvey said: “This was only our fifth game and it’s the first time we’ve really been challenged.

“It was a good game. Poulton came back at us well and made it a proper match.”

Lytham Junior Maroons and Poulton Town Leopards have been promoted in the B&DYFL under-sevens' competition Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Leopards manager Jim Unsworth added: “We’ve stepped up to this level since Christmas and it’s a steep learning curve, but this was a really good game.

“We are coming up against some very good teams in this tier and Lytham were one of them, but our midfield got to grips with their style of play.

“We got some possession and looked a lot better in the second half. I was very impressed with them and with us too.

Lytham Junior Maroons and Poulton Town Leopards are learning all the time Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“Our players all wanted to be Ronaldo at first but they are getting to grips with the basics. They are grasping how to pass and use space.”

The Leopards team has been together for two years but Jim only took charge shortly before the winter break.

He said: “The previous coaches did a great job and the core of the squad has been here since the start.

“We’ve made a couple of additions this season, which has helped.”

Lytham Junior Maroons and Poulton Town Leopards met in the B&DYFL last weekend Picture: Karen Tebbutt

The Maroons are eligible for this age group next season and are enjoying an early taste of the league.

Daniel added: “We have been training for a while and we have a talented group.

“We thought we were ready to join the league to get some experience and it’s a good learning curve.”

Goalkeeper Rafe was the Lytham player of the match in his busiest game to date.

The players from Lytham Junior Maroons and Poulton Town Leopards showed their development Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Archie was the star of the show for Poulton Town, staying in position and finding space to provide an outlet for his teammates.

Spirit of Youth Scorpions Under-11s are seeking new players for Saturday morning matches.

The team, who formed last summer, train at Common Edge Playing Fields each Tuesday (7pm-8pm).

Any interested boys or girls should contact assistant coach Steve Smith on 07834 244638.