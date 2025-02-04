Two under-sevens teams on the up and up in their first season of Blackpool and District Youth League football displayed their skills in our match of the week.

Clifton Rangers Stingers have gone up a level since joining the competition in September, while South Shore Youth Reds have been moved up twice.

Both teams illustrated the progress that they have made in a cracking early-morning contest at Common Edge.

Reds’ manager David Millard told The Gazette: “It was a very good game, end-to-end and really entertaining.

“There were lots of chances and both keepers made good saves.

“We’ve played the Stingers in friendlies too and always have good games against them.

“We’re having a brilliant season and have improved massively.”

Stingers’ team boss Stuart Russell agreed everyone was raring to go for the 9am kick-off.

“It was a good way to start the weekend, with a competitive game between well-matched teams,” he said.

“It always takes two teams to make a game and there were loads of skills on show from both sides.”

Some of the Stingers’ players have been involved in the Junior Rangers’ set-up since the age of four, with new players joining last summer.

Stuart, who also manages an under-16s team at the club, added: “We were missing Noah, who was ill, and a few players were in different positions, but everyone adapted and we are improving week on week. We are enjoying a different challenge at this level.”

The Reds team came together more recently as David explained: “We started training together on the 4G at Palatine around six months before the season started and the team came together from there. This is my first time as a manager and I’m loving it.”

Zakki was named by the Reds’ coaches as player of the match, while Kai was the parents’ choice.

Zakki never stopped working and made a nuisance of himself throughout, while defender Kai made some key tackles as last man at the back.

The Stingers’ player of the match was Louis for his overall work rate and attitude, as well as a quality finish.