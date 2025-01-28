B&DYFL match of the week: YMCA Blacks v Fleetwood Town Junior Reds

By Andy Moore
Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two teams in their third season of Blackpool and District Youth League football know just what the Fylde coast weather can throw at them.

However, YMCA Blacks and Fleetwood Town Junior Reds admitted it was “wild” for our under-nines match of the week at Seafield Road.

Junior Reds manager Lucy Sewell told The Gazette: “It was very cold and we had hail, wind, sun – a bit of everything. It was wild but it was a really good game.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her Blacks counterpart Steve Hislop agreed, saying: “It was a great game and really competitive.

YMCA Blacks and Fleetwood Town Junior Reds were The Gazette's latest B&DYFL match of the week Picture: Karen TebbuttYMCA Blacks and Fleetwood Town Junior Reds were The Gazette's latest B&DYFL match of the week Picture: Karen Tebbutt
YMCA Blacks and Fleetwood Town Junior Reds were The Gazette's latest B&DYFL match of the week Picture: Karen Tebbutt
Read More
B&DYFL match of the week: Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks v Lytham Junior Windmills

“The boys have done really well. It’s a really competitive league but we have made good progress in the past six months.”

Both teams joined the league at under-sevens level and still have players involved from the start.

Steve has managed his team since they entered the league, while Lucy has been in charge of the Reds for just over a year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
YMCA Blacks and Fleetwood Town Junior Reds met at Seafield Road Picture: Karen TebbuttYMCA Blacks and Fleetwood Town Junior Reds met at Seafield Road Picture: Karen Tebbutt
YMCA Blacks and Fleetwood Town Junior Reds met at Seafield Road Picture: Karen Tebbutt

The big difference this season has been the step up from five-a-side to seven.

Steve added: “Yes, it’s a big change getting used to the bigger pitches – but the boys have handled it well and it’s all part of their development.”

The Reds had prepared well for the change as Lucy explained: “We were fortunate in that we continued playing through the summer. We had games most Saturdays as well as training.

“We are having a good season and the boys are working really well together to get results.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Fleetwood Town Junior Reds team Picture: Karen TebbuttThe Fleetwood Town Junior Reds team Picture: Karen Tebbutt
The Fleetwood Town Junior Reds team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Lucy’s side had two players of the match; Boe (parents’ choice) and Jesse (coaches’), both of whom showed great work rate and endless energy.

Sebastian stood out for the Blacks in his new role as a holding midfielder, showing the quality of his passing with plenty of effort.

Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeThe Gazette
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice