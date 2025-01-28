Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two teams in their third season of Blackpool and District Youth League football know just what the Fylde coast weather can throw at them.

However, YMCA Blacks and Fleetwood Town Junior Reds admitted it was “wild” for our under-nines match of the week at Seafield Road.

Junior Reds manager Lucy Sewell told The Gazette: “It was very cold and we had hail, wind, sun – a bit of everything. It was wild but it was a really good game.”

Her Blacks counterpart Steve Hislop agreed, saying: “It was a great game and really competitive.

YMCA Blacks and Fleetwood Town Junior Reds were The Gazette's latest B&DYFL match of the week Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“The boys have done really well. It’s a really competitive league but we have made good progress in the past six months.”

Both teams joined the league at under-sevens level and still have players involved from the start.

Steve has managed his team since they entered the league, while Lucy has been in charge of the Reds for just over a year.

YMCA Blacks and Fleetwood Town Junior Reds met at Seafield Road Picture: Karen Tebbutt

The big difference this season has been the step up from five-a-side to seven.

Steve added: “Yes, it’s a big change getting used to the bigger pitches – but the boys have handled it well and it’s all part of their development.”

The Reds had prepared well for the change as Lucy explained: “We were fortunate in that we continued playing through the summer. We had games most Saturdays as well as training.

“We are having a good season and the boys are working really well together to get results.”

The Fleetwood Town Junior Reds team Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Lucy’s side had two players of the match; Boe (parents’ choice) and Jesse (coaches’), both of whom showed great work rate and endless energy.

Sebastian stood out for the Blacks in his new role as a holding midfielder, showing the quality of his passing with plenty of effort.