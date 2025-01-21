Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our first Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week for 2025 warmed the spirits on a bitterly cold January day at Common Edge.

U8 sides Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and Lytham Junior Windmills were in fine form before Christmas and showed their progress in an all-action first outing of the new year.

Blacks manager Rick Downie told The Gazette: “It was a great game and a really amazing team effort.

“The players looked up, found their teammates and got into space. They really enjoy taking on long shots but made some really clever decisions to pick out players with pinpoint passing.

Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and Lytham Junior Windmills played at Common Edge Picture: Karen Tebbutt

“We defended really well too, dropping back when needed and covering all parts of the field brilliantly.”

His Windmills counterpart, Paul Kirkham, added: “It was a good game and all the boys enjoyed it. Their only complaint afterwards was about how cold it was.”

Both teams are in their second five-a-side campaign in the B&DYFL but it’s the first full season for the Windmills.

Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and Lytham Junior Windmills showed their progress Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Paul explained: “We only played our first under-sevens game in the November.

“We were absolute beginners but we’ve had the same eight players from the start and the boys are all coming on really well.

“Joining mid-season was hard going but we’ve been a lot brighter this season and have been promoted.

“It’s difficult at this level but we are competitive and we had lots of chances at the weekend.”

Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks and Lytham Junior Windmills played a match that warmed the spirits on a bitterly cold January day Picture: Karen Tebbutt

Like Paul, Rick is a first-time manager, though his squad has been together a while longer.

He said: “We’ve been going since under-sixes and they are doing well.

“The guy who was running the sessions at the start was a coach down and asked if I could help out. I agreed and that was it!”

Coaches’ player of the match for the Blacks was Charlie, who played with bags of confidence, got into great positions and made really good use of the ball.

The Blackpool Wren Rovers Blacks squad Picture: Karen Tebbutt

The parents’ choice was James, who made a big impact on coming out for the second half after a superb first half in goal, while special mention went to Leighton following his great assist in running the length of the pitch.

Another player to shine between the posts in the first half and in an outfield role in the second was Windmills’ star man Finn.

He gave a fearless display, despite being a year younger than most others on the pitch.